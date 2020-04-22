Wetterauer Musical Star gives a concert: If the balcony is to the stage

Performances at American idol as well as a little Prince in the Musical have made Moritz Bierbaum known. In these Corona-times Bierbaum sings from the balcony for his Karben neighborhood.

Inconspicuous a head and a microphone from the balcony, peeped out. After a few tones, and the impressive tenor, excited voice of Moritz beer tree, which is achieved without effort soprano heights. Almost 70 audience stand at a respectful distance on the road. They applaud, sing along, whip out your phone to record Videos. The whole neighborhood takes part, the mood is good. The song is “a gentle lifeline in the crisis”.

The 27-year-old has lived since his Childhood in Karben. To am “the desire to be a Professional, I came here because I have sung as a child have always been everywhere,” says Bierbaum. The proposal of his parents in a choir to enter, not the extremely shy Boy. Sung he continues to be passionate. He was known as a main cast member in the Musical production “The little Prince”. He completed a three year Musical training in Frankfurt. In the meantime, he also takes piano lessons.

Wetterauer Musical Star gives balcony concert: singing to the music of the Band

To the balcony of the concert, he had backing tracks running, and sang. The Repertoire ranged from Lady Gaga to the Beatles to Justin Bieber. It is the fourth Sunday of the balcony of the concert. The singer is the offer dedicated to his late father, Dr. Joachim Simple-beer tree. The idea for a balcony concert had not allowed his friend Christian Stanke, “because we are artists in this Situation on the stage”. So the balcony will be made to the stage. Beer tree that he had concerns that local residents might complain, but the balcony concerts were very good. During his appearances, the beer tree stands alone on the balcony and sings. His friend supported him with the technique, such as the boxes, backing tracks and the mixer.

“I had for this year, some Bookings that were canceled. I don’t just lose performance opportunities and money, but also the audience,” says Bierbaum. It was difficult to stay on the Ball. Also, the uncertainty was stressful, because he did not know how it will go.

Wetterauer Musical Star gives balcony concert: performances have been cancelled

The performances up to the summer had all been cancelled. The 27-Year-old is using the time. Outside of the musical he is planning his solo career, working on music production in the Studio, to release new Songs. He was thinking about a new stage programs, could this plan, however, only in the mind and written, but currently not implemented. Appearances were not in the Corona-the time to plan. “A few months ago I brought a new Single out in English. We stayed for a week in America, and have filmed music videos,” says Bierbaum. It’ll be a Single. When, exactly, he could not say. This is currently uncertain. It is clear, however, that he will soon be back to his neighborhood on the balcony, to sing and to enjoy the applause of the audience.