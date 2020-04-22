Val Kilmer releases his memoirs

The US actor is back to the Start. In a television interview, he spoke about his new Film and about his former life in Hollywood and his book.

Los Angeles (dpa) – US actor Val Kilmer (60) has spoken in a rare television Interview about his cancer and about his new memoir.

“I feel much better than I sound, I am wonderful,” said Kilmer with a raspy, breathless voice on Tuesday in the program “Good Morning America”. Because of throat cancer he had to undergo several years ago, chemotherapy and a tracheotomy under.

The cancer he had overcome quickly. The operative procedure to the trachea to help him Breathe, said the actor. He miss his old voice. At the time, he had to not laugh like a pirate, joked Kilmer.

In his on Tuesday in the United States published a memoir, “I’m Your Huckleberry” writes Kilmer about his early life in Hollywood, including his liaisons with ladies like Cher, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daryl Hannah and Ellen Barkin. From his 1996 divorce with Joanne Whalley, he has two adult children.

Kilmer, of the was by movies like “Top Gun” (1986), “The Doors” (1991) and “Batman Forever” (1995) famous, returns in December with the action-Packed movie-sequel to “Top Gun: Maverick” in the movie theaters. He gushed on Tuesday from the shooting with Tom Cruise. In the breaks on the film set you would both like old high school times kidding around, told Kilmer. The rotation was very emotional.

In “Top Gun” (1986) Cruise as a fighter pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and Kilmer, in his iconic role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, fierce competitors, who were only later to friends. In the sequel to Cruise is now as a flight instructor. Of the Story directed by Joseph Kosinski (“Oblivion”) is little known.

