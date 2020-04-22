Together At Home“ as a Live Album to listen to here in the Stream

It will also interest you

Global Citizen is organized jointly with the world health organization (WHO), the United Nations (UN), as well as an incredible all-star cast on 18. April, a charity Marathon under the name “One World: Together At Home”.

Read more

In eight hours (six hours Pre-Show, two-hour main program) played Superstars such as The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Eddie Vedder, Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day), Billie Elish, Lizzo, Beyoncé, Christine And The Queens, and a lot of living room concerts to collect money for the fight against the rampant Covid-19 pandemic.

The Show of Lady Gaga, curated alternately, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert moderated.

A lot of nostalgia, even more optimism

The musicians, especially on large-scale works of the musical past: Lady Gaga played the Nat King Cole intoned “Smile”, Stevie Wonder, Bill Withers, with a celebrated “Lean On Me” , John Legend, and Sam Smith did for the piece “Stand By Me“together, Taylor Swift, the piece was “Soon You’ll Get Better“ to the Best. A lot of optimism, of course, in this Situation, which unites the whole world. Therefore, was allowed to “What A Wonderful World“ the program is not missing – directed by Camila Cabelo and Shawn Mendes.

“One World: Together-At-Home – Highlights

One of the Highlights of the Evening was the performance of Paul McCartney was. “Since the Covid-19 pandemic is a global crisis, we must all come together to combat it on a global level,” said Macca. “Let’s get the governments to say that they need to strengthen health systems around the world, so that a crisis like this can’t happen again.” Then McCartney played the Beatles classic “Lady Madonna”.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUL7K7RQ8HM(/embed)

On the next page: “One World: Together At Home” see and hear

more in the article “One World: Together At Home” as a Live Album appeared here in the Stream





