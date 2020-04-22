The Mandalorian: Working on season 3 of the Star Wars series should have started

The future of The Mandalorian seems to be for the foreseeable future, is secured. While the series in this country shortly before the final of the 1. Season is, it’s supposed to go in the fall with new episodes, more. Then end is not yet. As reported Varietythat already Work on a 3. Season have begun.

According to the article, series Creator Jon Favreau writes for some time the new episodes. In addition, already working on concept drawings. The character Department of Lucasfilm’s supposed to be for a couple of weeks in pre-production mode. Officially, Disney+ the order of a 3 confirmed. Season so far, but not yet.

The Star Wars series tells the story of the eponymous bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal). This will one day lead a mission to a remote planet. Here he is to find a target, to the former Imperial Faithful are interested in. As he can fulfill his order finally, he has to realize that the task is more complicated than initially assumed, and the Mandalorian in front of a difficult decision.

In season 2 the Fans according to Reports, on the real of the popular figure-Ahsoka Tano debut features, this is to be played by Rosario Dawson. In addition, Alien encounters and Terminator-cast Michael Biehn Cast, plays another bounty hunter.