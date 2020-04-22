“The Mandalorian” on Disney+: 3. Season of the “Star Wars”series already in the works – series News

In Germany the first Season of “The Mandalorian is” slowly coming to an end and October is to follow the second season. Now it has even started work on season 3 – Disney is planning big!

The “Star Wars”series “The Mandalorian” with Pedro Pascal as a silent, helmeted bounty hunter is for the new streaming service, Disney+ a figurehead For Fans of the Saga, it is anyway mandatory, this is the first Live-Action series in the “Star Wars”Franchise. The quality of the Space-Western series but was able to convince many other viewers and also Baby as Yoda was as a Meme for the Internet Sensation.

As the industry magazine Variety exclusive in experience could bring, is the third season of the series success “The Mandalorian” already in the works.

The signatories of Lucasfilm veteran Doug Chiang (the Potter a high degree on the Look of the “Star Wars”Prequels worked) for a couple of weeks on concepts and series Creator Jon Favreau writes for some time at the arc. Everything goes smoothly, it could be released the third season by the end of 2021.

Disney plans big

The shooting for the second season, “The Mandalorian” were completed in March 2020, just in time before the restrictions, which were in the world decided to contain the Corona Virus and the worries around the globe for orphaned Sets.

For the targeted Start-up in October, so it looks comparatively well, certainly he does not appear currently, however, as the Corona affects also the post-production of Film and series productions. So Disney and Lucasfilm, with “The Mandalorian have” a lot.

The series will not only get at least three seasons, according to Ex-Disney chief Bob Iger is also a Spin-off series are particularly popular characters conceivable. More and more, The Mandalorian is “” to the center of the “Star Wars”Franchise, the cinema of the future is currently unclear (what movie is coming in 2022 in the cinema, is still not known).

Strong new additions in sight

That fits especially when many of the younger Fans of the popular Jedi-rebel Ahsoka Tano from the animated series “The Clone Wars” will be in the second season, “The Mandalorian” is likely her Live-Action debut, played by Rosario Dawson.

The Cast of the second season of “The Mandalorian” should also include “the Terminator”Star Michael Biehn as a bounty hunter, to do with the Mandalorian previously had – and how the usually well-informed Jason Ward of Making Star Wars reported in the third Season Scream Queen Jamie Lee Curtis (“Halloween”) to do so (due to scheduling difficulties, nothing) is cast out of your, apparently, already for the second season scheduled appearance well.

In Germany, two episodes of the first season of “The Mandalorian are still to come”. You are 24. April and 1. May (Friday) on Disney+ ready for retrieval. Then a also be eight episodes long documentary will shorten series called “the Disney gallery: The Mandalorian” a little bit waiting for season 2.

“The Mandalorian” season 2: the Dead character returns, apparently!

