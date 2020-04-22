The Australian TV-icon ‘Neighbors’ takes the production while the Coronavirus pandemic again

In Australia, the legendary soap “Neighbors” is being shot this week again – with a number of creative improvements.

The actors have to follow rules of social distancing. The actor and the Team are isolated in different groups. And to make everything appear on the screen normal, intelligent camera and a little editing magic required.

“The health and safety of the cast and Crew is of the utmost importance and we follow the guidelines of the government,” said Jason Herbison, the Executive Producer of the series.

“Due to the style of our Show and the size of our production studios, and in our backyard, we have found that we can record the shooting in a manner that protects the health and protection of all.” offers viewers the “neighbors”, you know and love. “

So you make it

The Show offered a variety of rules and measures to ensure the safety and security of the people.

The actors will hold no hands, no of the for the pre-pandemic flu typical narrow contacts kiss or play. The Studio and other production were divided sites into different areas, and the Teams do not exceed the dividing lines. So if someone is infected, can producers and health officials to identify their contacts and movements easily. .

The actors and the Team were also divided into three different groups in order to minimize the contact with each other and to reduce the risk of a General Transmission.

It is not more than 20 people per day will be in a certain area and they are distributed so that they reach as far as possible, the social distance, with 1.5 m between the people.

“We have one of the largest Studios and grounds of the southern hemisphere, so it is possible,” said Herbison.

Herbison said, the Show is not going to use “creative editing”, so that the measurements for the spectators appear to be obvious, and added: “We are also ready to begin production if necessary, continue to adjust.”

The entertainment industry decimated

“Neighbors” is broadcast since 1985, and is one of the oldest dramas in the world. It has also gained an international Reputation, with particular success in the UK, and is regarded as one of the largest media exports in Australia.

A number of Hollywood stars and pop musicians started to play, including Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce, Russell Crowe and Kylie Minogue.

The Coronavirus pandemic has decimated the entertainment industry. The cinemas around the world have closed because the residents remain at home. In the U.S., AMC, Regal and Cinemark have closed the three largest channels of the country.