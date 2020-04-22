Season 3 is already in the works!

© 2019 Walt Disney Pictures/Lucasfilm

Source: Variety

Bizarre censorship, incorrect formatting or missing content compared to the US offer – Disney+ already criticism has had to since the launch in Germany, plug it in. For many Star Warsand Marvel Fans, the Streaming service is still indispensable, because in the next few years, he is the largest platform for new content from their favorite Franchises.

The range of new in-house productions is manageable, and the unique crown jewel and the main attraction for many Disney+-The user is currently “Star Wars”Series “The Mandalorian”. The first season finale, will appear next week in Germany, followed by an eight-part documentary about the making of the series. In the autumn, it will then go with the second season on, which was already turned off at the beginning of the year. As Disney chief Bob Iger, the new “The Mandalorian”-Season has been announced for October, he mentioned that they would not be the end of the series – a Statement that should have surprised given the popularity of the series anyone.

And so it is not surprising that a third season is already underway. In fact, the reliable industry reports sheet Varietythat work on season 3 has already begun. According to an internal source Showrunner Jon Favreau writes for some time the third season. Executive Creative Director Doug Chiang also developed a number of visual concepts for season 3 and on 20. April has begun, the Department for production of design work. Of course, only worked in the context of the current Situation allows. A series such as “The Mandalorian” much preparation needs for the Pre-Production and shooting time. The shooting for the second season have, for example, before the Launch of Disney+ last November started.

The second “The Mandalorian”-Season will once again consist of eight episodes. Is so far confirmed that, in addition to the main cast Pedro Pascal also Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito will return in season 2. New Rosario have, Dawson (Sin City) and Michael Biehn (theTerminator), where Dawson may be the role of Anakin’s Padawan Ahsoka Tano will play, with the prospect of his own series in the future. Biehn will embody a bounty hunter from Mandos in the past. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez are so far as the Directors of the second season, known.

