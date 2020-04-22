Pop-Briefing – Unexpected team to work with The Streets and the young a Chance

In the weekly pop-Rundschau: two unexpected Comebacks. And: The DJ Junior is not sleeping.

Sings about what is most dear to him: Mike Skinner and his phone. Screenshot: Youtube / The Streets

You need to hear

Not a few probably it for a joke and kept. Mike Skinner, which has traded as a Rapper-producer, The Streets, announced on 1. April a joint Track with the Australian Kevin Parker. The project, Tame Impala goes with his pop Psychedelia but badly in the other direction. But it is true: On last Easter Monday, the British published the “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better”, and lo and behold, es on is. Strings, Piano, a Touch of Tame Impala, and Skinner muses again about his favorite device, the phone. Unexpected and interesting.

Tocotronic give their Fans hope. His own admission after the Hamburger worked last on that Song, you are now publishing a new Album. The Text is already a year old, fit but quite good in the present time. “A small piece of Lyrics and Music against the separation.“It’s true. Musically, the album is a hit, once again, in new ways, unusually lush, hope sounds “”.

As the German magazine for electronic music “Groove” reported, Richard David James, better known as Aphex Twin, lost recently his father. If he’s trying to process the grief in the new music, which he then loaded on Soundcloud, is pure speculation. The number with the typical cryptic name “qu1” stands in the Tradition of the great Ambient Tracks by Aphex Twin. The image to Upload shows to his late father.

About it is spoken

Muff Potter have probably sniffed never Mainstream air, despite the intermediate support by the Major Label Universal. After a few listen to albums in the Nineties and noughtiesjahren broke up the Band at the end of 2009. Last week, the Band from Germany sit up and take notice, as you published largely without notice, a new Song. “What do you want du” unfolds its charm when you Hear it. But then really.

The Swiss Window

The Zurich-based Pop-bird-of-Paradise Dodo widespread musical slogans: He has 2015 short-hand “Heb dure!” from the–The Album “Anti-hum” quite danceable remixed. “Plug-in de Chopf nöd in the Sand, usserd liisch on the beach.”

What blooms

How would you rate the Swiss Festivalsommer? The organizers keep a low profile, which probably has to do with contractual obligations. However, since the M4Music, as well as the Basel BScene were cancelled by the next weekend, and the Montreux Jazz Festival has postponed the announcement of this year’s programme for an indefinite period of time, it may not look good for the big events, which take place partly in may and June should. Especially in the bathroom–Bonn–Kilbi, as well as in the case of the early Festivals of Greenfield and Open Air St. Gallen to soon decisions.

Elsewhere, big music festivals have been called off The merger in Germany will not take place this year, as well as the Danish mother of all Rock-Happenings, the Roskilde. For some of the vortices are the testimony of the experts provided Zeke Emanuel in the “New York Times“that said: conferences, concerts and the like would probably be the Llast, what, according to the Corona-Krise would take place again.

The Piece

How to employ actually a musician her Junior in the Lockdown? Norman Cook, of the cook as Fatboy Slim for more than two decades uniting the masses of soft, can easy his daughter to the Controller. Nelly Cook has accepted a nearly hour-long Set, which bears the handwriting of the old man, also known as Fat Girl Slim. The ten-year-old proves a sense of rhythm, and the masked dancing father from the back. Quite tongue-in-cheek sampelt Greta Thunberg, and where it is in the Transitions are still a bit tricky, helps the Papa.

The Weeks-Soundtrack

New in the constantly updated Spotify Playlist: in addition to the most discussed here titles news from Pablo Nouvelle and an outstanding Remix of Caribous “Never Come Back”.