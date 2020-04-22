Nostalgia-Trend-in-Corona-times – group-therapy with old Pop Hits

“If we understand nostalgia as a longing for a security that no longer exists, or perhaps never has been, then this feeling, the more complex, the more complex, the more threatening the social reality appears to be increasing.”

Elena Beregow Says. She is a sociologist at the University of the Federal armed forces in Munich and the editor of the magazine “Pop. Culture & Criticism”.

“And in the face of the pandemic, this is the feeling of the vibration, the Breaking of the Familiar is large. And as a counter-reaction to this nostalgia Boom shows.”

Nostalgia, as a crisis management

The nostalgia Boom is shown especially in the social media. It is even more old photos and childhood memories are shared as it was before the crisis. Suddenly Retro flicker again-Games such as “Civilization 2” pixelated on HD screens. And also musically, the User of a supposedly better past, assure yourself, by listening to so-called “Throwback”Playlists, Playlists with old Hits. There are always more. The has announced the music streaming service Spotify last week. All of this shows that nostalgia has become a most popular practice is the individual crisis-management.

“These old Songs are a method to obtain reliable, in the short term, a kind of feeling of well-being. The relax, which can euphorisieren, which can be distracting,” says Beregow.

Also Beregow is not immune. You hear a lot of Britney Spears. And not only you. The line, “my loneliness is killing me” – my loneliness is killing me, Britney Spears‘ piece of “… Baby One More Time” has long since become the Corona-Meme.

