New to Netflix in may 2020: With the trash jewel, “Super Mario Bros.”, Chris Evans and co.

The following article is still being updated for more Highlights.

The Coronavirus is forcing people, in many places, are still likely to spend a lot of time in your own four walls, where you are, after all, on the wide range of entertainment on television as well as on various streaming platforms can rely on. Exclusive new productions are already in the planning stage and who knows – maybe the new Film from Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio will appear there.

First of all the new publications in may, 2020 on the Plan, the first are already known. And for all who want to revel in nostalgia, but on the other hand, simply a movie even funny to make, for which Netflix has from 1. May a big Highlight of the modern film history of Europe: “Super Mario Bros.”.

In the Film of 1993, it is a very early video-game film adaptation from Hollywood and also one of the worst ever. Today, the title as a Prime example of this is how fucking should not implement a Game for the big screen, but he is not without a certain trashy charm, let him still be a cult film. Just for the wrong reasons.

In the series, in turn, Netflix is once again on high-class, although at this point “The Eddy“to be mentioned. The first Trailer promises a brisk, such as musical pleasure, the Oscar winner, Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”, “Whiplash”), one of the main responsible behind-the-Scenes was and at the same time for two of the eight episodes on the Director’s chair sat. On 8. May the new in-house production.

The following is a listing with the Film and series highlights for the may 2020 in the case of Netflix: