Netflix replaced the holiday: These movies show the most beautiful places in Europe

Due to the Coronavirus, many people are not able to travel. On holiday feelings of Netflix have users thanks to the movies, but still.

Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic are Travel currently hardly possible.

are currently hardly possible. Many flights are being cancelled, and countless countries are visa bans.

Impressions of possible holiday you can collect targets, but also from the Couch.

Your holiday this year? With this Problem you are definitely not alone. The Coronavirus* throws currently, countless travel plans. When in the world’s tourism industry back to a state of normality, is not yet clear.

Thanks Netflix you can collect however, once ideas for the next trip to the pandemic. For this you just need an Account, because the streaming service is offering several films, the Europe from its most beautiful side show.

Here are five examples, where the holiday Feeling comes up are:

France to enjoy “Midnight in Paris”

Paris counts is a popular tourist destination. Who has this year not have the opportunity to visit the city, you can Film in the Woody Allen “Midnight in Paris” in all of the its glory enjoy.

In the Dramedy of the screenplay, visited the author of Gil (Owen Wilson) together with his fiancée, the capital of France. Gradually, he begins to fall in love with the metropolis, until he finds himself suddenly in Paris in the 20s again.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abV93mmgTwo(/embed)

A journey through Italy with “letters to Juliet”

Or you had this year a trip Italy planned? No Problem, because here, too, can Netflix* to help. In the Romance “Letters to Juliet” the journalist Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) in Verona, an old letter in which the author laments an unrequited love. She decides to reply, the owner, meets you shortly after, personally, to go with her in search of her flock.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DPbkJtp9-3o(/embed)

On to Spain with “Vicky Cristina Barcelona”

Also popular with tourists: the Spanish city of Barcelona. In Woody Allen’s Film “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” it brings the Girlfriends Vicky (Rebecca Hall) and Cristina (Scarlett Johansson) also in the Catalan metropolis, where the painter Juan Antonio Gonzalo (Javier Bardem) meet. The summer holiday but after the nightmare, as a Juan with two women, a relationship begins.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XIL87Jw8OAw(/embed)

Singing by Greece with “Mamma Mia!”

The Comedy “Mamma Mia!” although not playing on a real Greek island, but the scenery is clearly targets of popular holiday, such as Mykonos or Satorin inspired. If you are planning a trip to Greece, the music film so good.

And also the cast is worth it, the Comedy Netflix mark. It occurs Meryl Streep as Donna Sheridan on the brought never experience who the father of her 20-year-old daughter Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) is. The young woman finally tries to on your own of figuring out which of the three possible candidates for your second parent.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-7vwVBxYQA(/embed)

At night, after Portugal, with “night train to Lisbon”

Fascinating shots of the Portuguese capital Lisbon Netflix allows subscribers in the Drama “Night train to Lisbon” marvel. The Film is about a secondary school teacher Raimund Gregorius (Jeremy Irons)traveling spontaneously , according to Portugal, to find out more about the past of a mysterious book-author.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1wGha6Rhbxo(/embed)

