NCIS: These Stars were seen in 17 years in the Crime series

Just the 17’s. Season of “NCIS” has been completed – a number that you have to let melt on your tongue. Since 2003 to determine Gibbs and his Team and are an integral part of the television landscape. In the 17 years, some of today’s Stars have not been back to see you on the screen. We will show you six performers that did, in fact, let’s see if “NCIS” to.

2006 was the year of Zac Efron. The first part of his “High School musical” was released and became a worldwide phenomenon. However, in the case of “NCIS” was he. In the 13. Episode of the third season, with the title “A long Sunday“he played Daniel Austin who buys a phone from a Navy Commander. A very small role, especially compared to what came still. Two more “High School Musical”parts, “The Greatest Showman”, “Baywatch”, the Ted Bundy film adaptation of “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” and “Neighbors”. In addition, he is always in the conversation for a role in the The Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In his Vita projects such as “Black Panther”, “Predator – Upgrade”, “American Crime Story” and “This is Us today: This is life,” gave it to 2018, even a Golden Globe as best actor in a Drama series. The speech is of Sterling K. Brown. In 2013, he was as Elijah Banner in the tenth Episode of the eleventh season called “The devilish Threeto see”. Its role, however, was not particularly glorious. Banner was a Killer who kidnapped and later even Emily Fornell.

As Elfi in “Stranger Things” will move you with their thoughts of things, and can open portals to other dimensions. In “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” she is helping to defeat the oversized alien Kaiju King Ghidorah. And in the “Enola Holmes” will play the title heroine and sister of master detective Sherlock Holmes (theatrical release probably in 2020). In front of all the Millie Bobby Brown in 2014 was seen in the case of “NCIS” to. Season 12, Episode 6, “Master of misdirection“Rachel Barnes is a young girl and a Sociopath. Later, it turns out that she is for the death of their mother.