NCIS: These Stars were seen in 17 years in the Crime series

Just the 17’s. Season of “NCIS” has been completed – a number that you have to let melt on your tongue. Since 2003 to determine Gibbs and his Team and are an integral part of the television landscape. In the 17 years, some of today’s Stars have not been back to see you on the screen. We will show you six performersthat did, in fact, let’s see if “NCIS” to.
“NCIS” – Forgotten performances by the big Stars
2006 was the year of Zac Efron. The first part of his “High School musical” was released and became a worldwide phenomenon. However, in the case of “NCIS” was he. In the 13. Episode of the third season, with the title “A long Sunday“he played Daniel Austin who buys a phone from a Navy Commander. A very small role, especially compared to what came still. Two more “High School Musical”parts, “The Greatest Showman”, “Baywatch”, the Ted Bundy film adaptation of “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” and “Neighbors”. In addition, he is always in the conversation for a role in the The Marvel Cinematic Universe.
In his Vita projects such as “Black Panther”, “Predator – Upgrade”, “American Crime Story” and “This is Us today: This is life,” gave it to 2018, even a Golden Globe as best actor in a Drama series. The speech is of Sterling K. Brown. In 2013, he was as Elijah Banner in the tenth Episode of the eleventh season called “The devilish Threeto see”. Its role, however, was not particularly glorious. Banner was a Killer who kidnapped and later even Emily Fornell.
As Elfi in “Stranger Things” will move you with their thoughts of things, and can open portals to other dimensions. In “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” she is helping to defeat the oversized alien Kaiju King Ghidorah. And in the “Enola Holmes” will play the title heroine and sister of master detective Sherlock Holmes (theatrical release probably in 2020). In front of all the Millie Bobby Brown in 2014 was seen in the case of “NCIS” to. Season 12, Episode 6, “Master of misdirection“Rachel Barnes is a young girl and a Sociopath. Later, it turns out that she is for the death of their mother.
In “Modern Family” is he Pritchett, the amiable husband of Mitchell. As Cameron Tucker, he is tried as an unsuccessful Clown, a devoted father and self-proclaimed womanizer. Previously, actor Eric Stonestreet, but that, in 2008, when Harvey Ames in “NCIS”. In the eleventh Episode of the sixth season of “theSilent Night“he’s a security guard who has multiple victims. For “Modern Family,” received two Emmys as best supporting actor. Other projects he has done in addition to the Comedy series, “American Horror Story”, “Monk”, “Identity Thief” and “Bad Teacher”.
Also, a “Modern Family”Star Rico Rodriguez. As Manny Delgado, he tries himself in the world of the girls is his Cousin, Luke, and drives adoptive father Jay in the madness. As Travis Buckley he had in the 19th century. Episode of the sixth season of “theThe curse of the weapon“a small role. But even before that, he was already seen in the successful series, including “Nip/Tuck” and “My Name is Earl”.
Okay, in his name, one might ask first: “Jaleel who?” But with the face you will be able to definitely start something, because Jaleel White played from 1989 to 1998, no Less than Steve Urkel in “All under one roof”. In 2012, he was seen then as a seasoned actor in “NCIS” to. In the 13. Episode of the ninth season called “A desperate man”, he plays a husband who discovers in the new house of the family a dead body. A new series homeland, has found White yet again. For this, he was in all the TV productions as a guest role. In addition to “NCIS” are the “Castle,” “Hawaii Five-0”, “Psych” and “Dr. House”.