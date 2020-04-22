Let’s Dance 2020: these are the dances of the seventh Show!

Eight Stars are still in the race and dancing to the title “Dancing Star 2020”. After the good Friday break it continues this Friday when “Let’s Dance”.

Daniel Hartwich, together with Victoria Swarovski, by the seventh Live Show. Show act in the Studio of newly crowned American idol winner Ramon Roselly with his winning song “One night”.

These are the dances

Artist Lili Paul-Roncalli (21) and Massimo Sinató (39): Samba, Pon De Replay, Rihanna.

TV personality & Model Laura Müller (19) and Christian Polanc (41): Rumba-Make You Feel My Love, Adele.

Singer Luca Hänni (25) and Christina air (30): Rumba, Avant Toi, VITAA & SLIMANE.

Model Loiza Lamers (25) and Andrzej Cibis (32): Paso Doble, Rhtythm Is A Dancer, Snap!

“Last Man Standing” Moritz, Hans (24) and Renata Lusin (32): Contemporary, Apologize, Timbaland ft. OneRepublic.

Comedian Ilka Bessin (48) and Erich Klann (32): Tango, Palladio Allegretto Jenkins.

Actor Tijan Njie (28) and Kathrin Menzinger (31): slow Foxtrot, Fly Me To The Moon, Frank Sinatra.

Actor Martin Klempnow (46) and Marta Arndt (30): slow Foxtrot, My Girl, The Temptations.

In the last Show had to say goodbye to Ulrike von der Groeben on the dance floor. Prior to that, there were Sükrü Pehlivan, Loiza, Lamers, Aílton, Sabrina Setlur and Steffi Jones. Loiza Lamers was for personal reasons, resigned John Kelly back to the dance floor. Who needs the “Let’s Dance” as the next to leave? The the members of the jury: Joachim Llambi, Motsi Mabuse, Jorge Gonzalez decide together with the viewers who can vote by SMS and telephone voting for your favorites. RTL and TVNOW show “Let’s Dance” on Friday at 20:15.