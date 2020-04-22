Finally explained – Is it the perfect film to end?

In the movie “Fight Club” is the end of the whole movie a different sense. Because we recognize the audience only at the end that there is a main character only in the imagination of the other main character. This is responsible for everything that we have that are attributed.

This is a great ending, the beginning of a love story, albeit against the backdrop of exploding high-rises. But since we know already: The Tyler, the main character is a forms anyway: “Where is my mind?” – Where is my mind “Pixies” in the final Song to sing well.

This is a shocking end. Because it is the view of the world and the whole past – or shall we say more modest: The previous act – in a new light.

Such a shock-Ends were in the 90s, is particularly popular Because the end explains everything. Since it was fashion, with the last sequences of the film, the expectations run completely. Just in supposedly safe periods – such as the 90s – love the thrill of the uncertainty.

Also in “The Game” by the same Director, David Fincher, sees Michael Douglas and we with him only at the end, the whole plot, which brought him to the end of its civil existence as a rich American, was just a game, a birthday gift from his brother, the man finally again a surprise. And through this shock therapy, he can find himself.

The end as the final Bang

In Alejandro Amenábars “The Others” Nicole Kidman as a mother and her sweet children of ghosts to find – until all three finally realize that they themselves are the dead.

In such films, the end is the final Bang. If the world comes to an end, you want to be there – and we know that we can leave the cinema afterwards. What is the beauty, and the longing remains to such an end.

Therefore, it is also not bad, if the ending is no Happy End, if movies stop in the best case, so bittersweet, like “La La Land”, the Musical success of the past year, and he charmed with his nostalgia, charm, and seemed, as he was exceedingly romantic. The staged but, in truth, the end of all romance. Because the Couple “can’t get” at the end of Yes just.

If Emma Stone has to learn as an unsuccessful actress, the longing for love and happiness hinders the success of not only the Film, in contrast to Hollywood Convention, clearly a party for the success, against love, and disappointed all the expectations of a Happy ending. The partisanship for the waiver on private happiness is the new ideology of Hollywood and the current America. The Film wants to show how fast the idealists with the success of brain washing.

It is best, however, if at least in fiction, nothing stops.

Desire for and fear of the end

That’s why film fans love more recently, Sequels and series so much. Either we see it as it is now the fashion: “Binge-Watching”, so literally “binge-Stare” is the name of that state. You are sitting at the weekend in front of the screen and can’t leave the Couch at all, or to do only the bare minimum. A series episode after the Other, we pull in, and as you can see, between Friday and Sunday evening, slightly more than a season.

To the grid to be driven to the end. And can’t decide between the compulsion of the Further, the desire for the final Showdown or Cliffhanger to the next season, and the Lust of it, that it goes on endlessly.

To stop prefer nothing? Everything is always go on in endless Variation of the ever-Same? Really? Let us remember: In the Comedy, “Groundhog day” greets a weather experienced announcer the same day again and again. He is trapped in a time loop.

As he can but then from her solve this is for him, a liberation. This Film shows us, like many others: We need to know the end. So that we can start anew. But every ending is also a little death. And that’s why we love the never-ending stories. As long as you are told, life goes on.