Dune, James Bond, and more: this is the Blockbuster we can look forward to 2020 – entertainment

Because of the Corona-crisis, the film releases of many films have been postponed. In this Blockbuster we can look forward to 2020 still.

The Corona-crisis has placed the public life in Germany, mostly lame. The hits in addition to schools, Restaurants and retail to cinemas. Since March, numerous film have been moved start – in part, up to the year 2021, such as “Fast & Furious 9” and “Ghostbusters: the Legacy”. Some Blockbuster have new releases for 2020, others were anyway scheduled for the end of the year. These Highlights are still waiting for cinema-Fans – provided visits to the cinema are again possible.





Disney the Live-Action Version of the animated classic wanted “Mulan” by the end of March in the cinema screens. Because of the Corona-crisis, the German Release was on the 23. July 2020 slid. The Chinese actress Yifei Liu (32) is embodied in the title of heroine. Mulan Hua, the daughter and the only child of a highly decorated soldier, decides to, instead of your sick and debilitated father, the convening command of the Emperor in the army followed. In men’s clothes, you as Jun Hua and must pass the strictest tests. It proves on your way to a great deal of courage and strength.









DC comic book heroine Gal Gadot (34) was originally intended to be riding in June, a new adventure. “Wonder Woman 1984”, the sequel to of this box office hit from the year 2017comes here, instead, at 13. August 2020 in the cinemas. Diana Prince alias Wonder Woman meets in it decades later, once again in part one supposedly deceased pilot, Steve Trevor, played by Chris Pine (39). Kristen Wiig (46, “bride alarm”) embodies Barbara Minerva, alias Cheetah. Hybrid Cheetah is considered to be the most notorious Comic enemy of Wonder Woman. “Narcos”-Star Pedro Pascal (45) is to be seen, however, as a businessman Maxwell Lord.

The second string of John Krasinski

With the horror film “A Quiet Place” actor John Krasinski (40, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan managed”) in 2018, a real sleeper hit. In mid-March, part two, again with Krasinskis wife Emily Blunt (37, “The devil wears Prada”) in the main role, released. “A Quiet Place 2” starts in Germany now at 3. September 2020 and the protagonists meet on a more sound-sensitive creatures. Screenplay and direction took over again Krasinski himself.

The last Time Scarlett Johansson and Daniel Craig

Super heroes Fans had to be the most successful Film of all time, “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), farewell to Natasha Romanoff alias Black Widow take. But Scarlett Johansson (35), returns in her superhero role once again on the big screen – a Prequel makes it possible. Instead of the end of April, her solo film, “Black Widow” in Germany is on 5. November 2020 appear. The action takes place well after “The First Avenger: Civil war” (2016). In addition to Johansson Stranger Things”-Star David Harbour (45), “Little Women”-newcomer Florence Pugh (24) and Oscar-winner Rachel Weisz (50) are “part of the game.

On the fifth and last appearance of Daniel Craig (52) as 007 Fans need to wait a little. Die “no time” was one of the first Blockbuster, the departed, due to the Corona-crisis from the original start date in early April. Craigs final James Bond is promised, as the Trailer already – action-Packed and fast-paced. Oscar-winner Rami Malek (38, “Bohemian Rhapsody”) can occur as a mysterious villain. Christoph Waltz (63) returns as the villain, Blofeld. And what secret is Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux, 34) take heed to? 12. November, 2020, the 25. Bond Film in the German cinema armchairs to experience.

Timothée Chalamet vs. Eddie Murphy

Even without Corona-shift in Hollywood’s fight is currently one of the ester young star, Timothée Chalamet (24, “Call Me by Your Name asked”), and Comedy veteran Eddie Murphy (59, “The nutty Professor”) is from 17. December 2020, to have the favor of moviegoers. Chalamet plays in “Dune”, the remake by Director Denis Villeneuve (52, “Blade Runner 2049”) in the main role. The Sci-Fi-blockbuster based on the book “dune” by Frank Herbert (1920-1986). The first film adaptation from the year 1984 responsible for Director David Lynch (74). At the time, about Kyle MacLachlan (61) and Sting (68) were with.

Murphy celebrates, in turn, in the sequel of the cult film “The Prince of Zamunda” (1988) his cinema Comeback. In the ‘ 80s classic, the Original “Coming to America”, embodies Eddie Muphy is the character Prince Akeem from a fictional Kingdom in Africa. Akeem is 21 to his. Birthday to be married to one for his father, king Jaffe (James Earl Jones, 89), befitting a woman. But the Prince of Zamunda longing for a woman with a mind of your own. Want to find the luxury used Scion in Queens, New York. The Chaos is inevitable.

Comeback for Tom Cruise as a Pilot

Hollywood star Tom Cruise (57) is back again this year, in one of his signature roles. In “Top Gun – they fear neither death nor the devil” was he in 1986 already, as fighter pilot Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell of the United States Navy.

In the much-anticipated sequel to “Top Gun: Maverick” fast he as this again through the air. Instead, in the summer of 2020, the strip supplies in Germany, from 23. December 2020, an action-annual financial statements rich.