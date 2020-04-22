Corona wegflexen

The early bird catches the Virus. Or the Vice versa, and the early Virus has a bird? However, We are not only here, but in the middle. We are Corona. Other Pope, we Corona. I could pay attention now, a bit of a drop, so “exclusive” switch rubbing, or “Today’ the Virus, as the first”, or “no-one is Corona as we do,” the competitors would be pale, so not all, a few, OK a, and the dignity of angry questions: “Why we have not been infected the First to be exclusive?” Because we are not talking about “Today” just “about the Virus, but with him,” because you have “the Virus listen more”. Otherwise he will be grouchy. No one wants to.

The Virus has found to “Today”-publisher Eva Dichand, maybe a bit to him, she fell ill a few weeks ago. It is in the sight of the Virus there, where he was, he remained, at least for a short time, then he went without saying goodbye, quite the bully stop. Before now, all the Worries – or hopes: no, we don’t have to go into quarantine. No, we are not and were not in any danger, all isolation requirements have been complied with. No, we are not sick. So a little bit of course, but normal sick, work-related, not due to Corona specifically. Eva Dichand has Covid-19, you the writing type. We had to let into the house (which would also become tricky, the Shop belongs to her in good part), but with official seal, it is, of course, dear.

The “Today”-the editor has put on a ski holiday, and not in Ischgl, the Virus was surprisingly directed elsewhere, in this case in Switzerland. It started with a slight fever, a runny nose, especially – that is interesting, but often seem to do – with severe back pain. The most persistent remained, the cough, the was of it in the lungs of Dichand really. She was came with the kids and the dog on a walk in the woods, when the call from the lab: “you have been tested positive for Covid-19”. A little later her husband also, by the way, “crown”-publisher Christoph Dichand. There’s nothing like family.

Eva Dichand remained three weeks at home, she recently returned on the “Today”Newsroom, but now the others are away. It was silly. They would hug like a couple, she says, at least, I’m sure, but here we are now, just a few Hansln and Gretln, the Rest does the Home Office, and have been for ages. Dichand tried in the Isolation of Home-Schooling, not every experience you have to make it mandatory to yourself, she says. Who appeals to you, you should take the afternoon off, but it is time well spent. Let’s say this: it’s called “nightmare”, does not see himself in this role, at least not exclusively, and can also explain quite well with the women back to the stove and so, with the justification she then takes more of the Route, Werner Kogler, the leads on many Alpine pastures and mountain lakes, and can take the nightmare in the Alps and moves you visually.

Who wanna go on an extra tour, with Dichand also block talk, the have brought it recently, in Austria, to some of the downloads waiting. “We don’t need Stasi, and no Surveillance App,” she says, “no police in front of every Park, but more self-responsibility”. I’m not sure whether she brings Home-Schooling more and more on the palm, or rather this new police mentality in the country, but there are also mountains, more than a summit for the Thrill. Here will be also so.