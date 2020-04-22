Cody Simpson and the wonderful thing in his life named Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has consistently been a positive influence on Cody Simpson. The Australian singer stood now in an interview with the newspaper “Sydney Morning Herald”.

Literally, he said: “to be With Miley, is a wonderful thing in my life. She is creative and inspirational, extremely independent, and encourages me to be my own Person. We are both creative individuals who support each other’s work. Miley also inspires my art. There are a few romances in my poems that I have written, and Yes, you probably act from her. It is inevitable that what happens in my private life is also reflected in my work.“

Cody Simpson has recently brought his first Gedichtban “Prince Neptune: Poetry and Prose” out.

Photo: (c) set / PR Photos