Blue eye shadow – Rita Ora and Bebe Rexha spring present trend

Blue Eyeshadow



In the case of the Stars and starlets has made it to the eyes of a new Trend wide! And while there are pretty blue eyes. And for that you have to go either in a fight or even blue eyes. The Trend this spring is: Blue eye shadow. And so we make a trip in the ‘ 90s and 2000s, where one has to spread love to his baby blue eye shadow out of the dug out and casual on the complete eyelid.

Rita Ora and Bebe Rexha show how it works

Above all, Rita Ora lives the blue Trend. Thus, it has been shown last December at the Fashion Awards with blue eyes jewelry. But also in Isolation Ora puts on the blue Statement. Fond of the blue Look even Bebe Rexha, which has had a field day at the blue color.