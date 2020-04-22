Also, “The Batman” is suffering from Corona Quotenmeter.de

The summer of 2021, the planned movie will have to be postponed. The production house, Warner has pushed many stripes continue to the rear.
The “Sopranos”Prequel will not comply with his Start in the autumn of 2020, instead of the 12. March 2021 start. “Shazam 2” is not coming as planned in April 2022 to the cinema, but in November 2022. A little shorter is the shift of a nameless Elvis movie with Tom Hanks-this is late only about a month and is now scheduled to begin in November 2021. In other projects, the distributors hope that the cinemas in the US open, possibly in the coming weeks.
So you keep up to date on the launch date “Tenet” (by Christopher Nolan): The strip is more for the 17. July planned. “Wonder Woman 1984” retains his start date at 14. August.