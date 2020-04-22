Also, “The Batman” is suffering from Corona Quotenmeter.de

The summer of 2021, the planned movie will have to be postponed. The production house, Warner has pushed many stripes continue to the rear.

The corona crisis doesn’t Hollywood Stop  the USA are known to be now the world’s most of infections in the country concerned. Wide theatrical releases are not cancelled, turned is also. In addition to the acute shifts of the movies that were actually planned in a further distance delay. So Warner announced that the stripMatthew Reeves does not, as planned, in July 2021 will be launched. New start date is now 1. October 2021. The November 2020 planned Biopic, “King Richard” (starring Will Smith) must wait a whole year now to flicker so in November 2021 on the screens.

The “Sopranos”Prequel will not comply with his Start in the autumn of 2020, instead of the 12. March 2021 start. “Shazam 2” is not coming as planned in April 2022 to the cinema, but in November 2022. A little shorter is the shift of a nameless Elvis movie with Tom Hanks-this is late only about a month and is now scheduled to begin in November 2021. In other projects, the distributors hope that the cinemas in the US open, possibly in the coming weeks.

So you keep up to date on the launch date “Tenet” (by Christopher Nolan): The strip is more for the 17. July planned. “Wonder Woman 1984” retains his start date at 14. August.