Fifth-tier SV Donaustauf



The Kicker Trio from the construction site







On the construction site: The three professionals from the SV Donaustauf: Sasha Diakiese (l-r), Kevin Rääbis and Abulai Dabo. Photo: Jan Woitas/dpa-Central picture/dpa.



Leipzig Hammers crashing into walls, circular saws whirring, the rubble will be crushed in the Container. The noise on a construction site is quite different than on a football field.

By Martin Moravec and Jan Woitas dpa

Three kickers of the Bavarian Fifth-tier SV Donaustauf have made during Coronavirus-crisis, a relentless change of scenery. Sasha Diakiese (23), Kevin Rääbis (26) and Abulai Dabo (25) since the beginning of April on a construction site in Leipzig.

“At some point, the ceiling is literally on the head, and then it was my idea to say: If you want out, you can work and you deserve the time to do it,” said Donaustaufs sporting Director Matthias Klemens of the German press Agency.

The 48-Year-old owns a company for renovation and monument protection, and has on his sites enough need for workers. So he offered his players the unusual Aufhilfsbeschäftigung in Saxony. Diakiese, Rääbis and Dabo, the chase in the vicinity of Regensburg, of the Ball, a beat. “This is something New in life,” said the Austrian Diakiese, who also destroyed with a jackhammer walls.

Diakiese and his two team-colleagues from Estonia and Guinea-parts-Bissau, an Apartment in Leipzig. Everyone has their own room, a home cinema, give it to, told Clement. “We want to make it as comfortable and pleasant as possible.” Will be cooked by arrangement. “Kevin has burned rice,” revealed Diakiese, laughing. Rääbis no longer cooks, so Diakiese and Dabo alternate. On-site work is beginning at 8: 00, one hour break for lunch, usually around 17.00 at the end of the shift is.

“Kevin is terribly committed, sees this as a Sport,” said Klemens on Rääbis, the shoots as well as Diakiese for the SV Donaustauf actually goals. “Heavy-duty demolition pry, out the walls, he does everything.” The construction Manager, a parts to the players so that “it works,” said Klemens. “60 or 70 percent of a typical helpers-they get even.”

The Coronavirus pandemic has also hit the SV Donaustauf hard to aim for from next season promotion to the Regionalliga. Given the interrupted season, the club has paid the salaries for March, since April, the employees in short-time work are. The Trio Diakiese, Rääbis and Dabo gets as helpers the minimum wage of 12.55 euros per hour.

“The boys are looking forward to a new city, you will find it interesting because you come from abroad,” said Klemens. If the Corona-able to hold on for much longer, could be joined by other players. “We have enough work, we all get,” said Clement, with a view to the rehabilitation of construction sites.