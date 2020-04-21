Star Quarterback Tom Brady triggered a police operation

The Patrolthe Tom Brady on Monday in Tampa apprehension, certainly had something else in mind. The police had to make the Superstar an official act. The reason: The Quarterback had in a Park Tampa to be trained, which was blocked due to the Corona-measures officially. The 42-Year-old was from the Patrol out of the Park thrown in. Brady in March a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed to him to bring in 25 million dollars per year.

The city responded via Twitter with a sense of Humor. “Sorry Tom Bradywe have the greatest respect for you, but you stay healthy and at home.”