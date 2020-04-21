“Shazam 2”: New cinema release is

Zachary Levy in Shazam! © 2019 Warner Bros. Pictures

Source: Variety

The Batman is not the only DC film from Warner, whose start had appointment yesterday moved to the rear. In the case of Shazam 2 the waiting time is extended, however, considerably more. The Studio has a Sequel to the humorous super-hero film for all of seven months from the 1.04.2022 to 4.11.2022 in North America, moved. So there will be at least two and a half years, a reunion with Billy Batson, his powerful alter Ego, and his super hero to care for siblings. If nothing else changes, there is then the end of 2022 is equal to two DC comic book adaptations, within two months, since mid-December in 2022 should also Aquaman 2 with Jason Momoa start. In Germany Shazam 2 for the 31.03.2022 set, the new start date has not yet been announced.

At the beginning of the month expressed Shazam!Director David F. Sandberg is still the hope that the Film this year is turning and, therefore, the planned start date to comply with: (from the English)

Now, we will see how long it lasts, because, I mean, we wanted to start this year with the rotary. But, I mean, he knows how long all this will go? It feels as if each Film would be moved now, so we will see what to do with Shazam! is going to happen. But so far, I’ve been working on the script. We can do it still, so it will be done and then we will look a couple of months ago, from the looks of it.

Without an improvement of the Corona Situation in the USA in the perspective, had to be thrown in these plans, however, on Board.

The displacement of Shazam 2 in contrast to many other films, is particularly delicate, as the young actors from the first Film grow up fast. Just a part of the appeal of Shazam! it was that the main character was an ordinary high school students who suddenly get super powers. If Shazam 2 now in the cinemas, Billy-actor Asher Angel will be 20. Therefore, it is a Sequel, that should bring out Warner as quickly as possible. In my eyes, was Shazam! the best DC film since Christopher Nolan’s Dark KnightTrilogy (Yes, including Joker), so I’m looking forward to the continuation of a sincere and hope that you will maintain the light-footed Coming-Of-Age tone of the first.

In addition to all the young Stars from the first Film, will also return to Mark Strong as the Antagonist Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, the may enter into an Alliance with a in a credits scene that introduced a new villain.

Unchanged and the start dates of two other DC remain for the time being-film adaptations. James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad should continue to start in August 2021. The should be little to stand in the way. The Film is already in the box and there is a lot of time buffer for the Post-Production. Gunn has confirmed that he cuts from your home from the movie. Also Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson is still scheduled for December 2021, and Johnson hopes to begin this summer with the filming of the movie about the anti-hero and Shazams Nemesis. This could, however, be a little optimistic.

The next DC adaptation, which should come into the cinema, Wonder Woman 1984. The Sequel is currently scheduled for theatrical release in August.