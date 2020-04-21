The Song “Personalia” of the Locate S, 1 is a Declaration of war. He tells of the often arduous life as a musician and all the crappy experiences that bring the so with, For example, an audience that is bored on the phone staring at you while you are even offended on the stage, and nothing can do about it.

“I thought I should just give up. I was super depressed, went to my room and started to play music. Because it occurred to me: It is exactly what makes me happy. Why should I let you take it on for me? That’s in the Song ‘Personalia’,” says Christina Schneider, alias S, 1, Locate. Now – this is the Motto on their second Album: Here, The Clash may take on Abba and Pop-Glamour Bedroom-Recording.

Sweet packaged critique of capitalism

Started Schneider in the experimental DIY scene in New York, Bands such as Jib Kidder or Panda Bear. Two years ago, she met her new life partner and musical Partner: Kevin Barnes, better known as Of Montreal – an expert in all things avant-garde, LoFi-Pop.

Already the first Album of the Locate S, 1 has co-produced Barnes. An Album full of musical bonds between floral 60s Psychedelia and chamber-Pop nostalgia. Sweet melodies seem tailor permanently forfeited. Self-criticism of capitalism smells to “Personalia” to cotton candy, for example, in the Song “After The Final Rose”.

“This is the idea that feminism might have reached his goal when a woman CEO is in a company such as Coca-Cola. Clearly, this woman is powerful because she is rich, but what is the for the women, for it is unlikely to ever come into such a Position means? For People of Color, for example? Capitalism does not serve these people. We should make feminism so different.”

Dance-Punk, meets Britney Spears meets Kate Bush

“How does feminism?”, Schneider also asks on the Track “Even The Good Boys Are Bad”, elaborating on the discourse of masculinity in Post-Me-too times. The Song emphasizes particularly striking in the sarcastic vein, which flows through Schneider’s texts. Musically, he is inspired by Britney Spears “Toxic”.

Schneider’s sense of Humor shows on the Album also by the self-conscious absurdity of the song structures and genre conventions. Stomping 80s Dance-Punk with Four-to-the-Floor Rythmik is mixed with oblique Pop moments, the shy no reference to the Eso-Pop of Enya, the mysticism of a Kate Bush or a other boys, Phil-Collins-drums. “Anything goes” could be the rule, the main thing is to stand to it! In the Track “Whisper 2000” about to crumble, please, if you appreciate the artist value

“It’s okay to fail”

“There is this Malvina Reynolds Song ‘I don’t mind failing in this world. In the Song, it is a question that the world is made to Fail. It has nothing to do with your character or how well you do your tasks. It is okay to fail as long as you do your thing.”

The fear of Failure Locate S, 1, with your new plate successfully, to cover up without a doubt. The shimmer again and again, for example when it comes to the dreamy final song “Futureless Hives of Bel Air” to a hopeless future in the face of climate change.

“Personalia” is an Album that at the same time pacified and also calls for with traditional Pop elements, but in the end just throws overboard. Never in the tangled end of late capitalism beautiful sound as on this record.