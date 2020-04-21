Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: This cast is star-studded

Tarantino films are not only characterized by resourcefulness and ingenuity, but also by the Stars. So the “Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood”cast.

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood called” Mastermind Quentin Tarantino (“Pulp Fiction”) translated his tenth Film. And suitable to the track, he gathered in his work is the Crème de la Crème of Hollywood in front of the camera. This is the “Once Upon A Time … in Hollywood”castin the supposedly last Tarantino Film involved.

“Once Upon A Time I, in Hollywood”: this is the cast of Tarantino trumps

Tarantino movies are cult. What is the filmmaker touches turns to Gold. Starting with “Reservoir Dogs” (1992) about “Inglourious Basterds” (2009) until recently, “Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood” (2019). All ten films have great success together. But also one that runs through the films: Quentin Tarantino gets since the beginning of his career, the biggest Stars in front of the lens. Therefore, the “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”-the occupation of the highest calibre.

Leonardo DiCaprio in “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

The main role in “Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood” plays Leonardo DiCaprio. He embodies the actor Rick Dalton, was in the Western series “Bounty Law” in the 1950s, to the big TV star, and now, many years later, fearful for his career.

Known for Leonardo DiCaprio from “Titanic” (1997), Inception (2010) and “The Wolf Of Wall Street” (2014), as well as from the Western-adventure “The Revenant of The returnees” (2016), for which he was awarded after numerous nominations, finally for the Oscar as Best actor.







Brad Pitt in “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

For his role as a stunt double Cliff Booth, Brad Pitt won the Oscar as Best supporting actor in “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”. Booth is a war veteran who assisted his boss Rick Dalton and no other Job gets, because it is rumored to have killed his wife.

With the crime-Thriller “Seven” (1995), the Sci-Fi Drama “12 Monkeys” (1996) and the Thriller “Fight Club” (1999), the celebrated Brad Pitt in the 1990s to great success. This is a continuation of the 56-Year still. Thanks to Quentin Tarantino. Because even in the war movie “Inglourious Basterds” is the actor.

Margot Robbie in “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

It is to be seen in a few scenes. However, in the scenes Margot Robbie shines as Sharon Tate. She embodies the American actress, who was during her lifetime as one of the most beautiful women in the world. In 1969, the year in which “Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood” plays, she was murdered pregnant.

Greater awareness is Margot Robbie alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in “The Wolf Of Wall Street”. Although she also plays in a Tarantino Film, a supporting role, you see, in the meantime, in a number of successful works in the main role: the best known include the biography “I, Tonya” (2018), and the recently released Harley Quinn-Solo-Film “Birds Of Prey” (2020).

Other cast in “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

In other roles, among other things, the following characters are seen:

Emile Hirsch as Jay Sebring known from “Into The Wild” (2008)

Margaret-Plan as a Kitty Kit – known for “The Nice Guys” (2016)

Timothy Olyphant as James Stacy – known from “Fargo” (2014)

Julia Butters as Trudie – Anna-cat Otto from “the American Housewife “

Austin Butler as Tex – “The Dead Don’t die” (2019)

Dakota Fanning as Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme – known from “Dreamer” (2006)

Mike Moh as a Bruce Lee – “Killerman” (2018)

Luke Perry as Scotty Lancer – Dylan Michael McKay from “Beverly Hills, 90210”

Al Pacino as Marvin Black – “The godfather” (1972), “Scarface” (1984)

Lena Dunham as a Gypsy – Hannah from “Girls”

