Looks pretty good: Brad Pitt is on YouTube for the weatherman – celebrities

Guest appearances by Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers

The theme of the current issue of John Krasinskis YouTube Show “Some Good News”, in which he presents in times of Corona-pandemic in a funny way positive messages were Proms in American schools. Because of the need to be in this year over a large area, was the husband of actress Emily Blunt (37, “The devil wears Prada”) is a virtual Ball on the legs, with the musical support of Billie Eilish (18, The “Bad Guy”) and the Jonas Brothers (“Sucker”).