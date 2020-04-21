Laura Marling: “Song for our daughter”

Oliver Schwesig

The folk singer Laura Marling live on stage in London’s Hyde Park. (picture alliance / Capital Pictures / Martin Harris)

Laura Marling is one of the most prolific Folk musicians from England. She is barely 30 and has already submitted seven albums. Especially your latest work has earned any amount of listeners. Because it is a perfect record.

“I wish that I would have to write a formula for a song. But: I have not.”

Barely 30 years old, already seven albums, among which not a ride it is missing one of the most renowned musicians of your country and still is submitted to it; so insecure about your own craft? Mrs Marling, you don’t have but not necessary. How this new record, “Song for our daughter” again proves.

Many of their Songs reveal themselves in a well-known acoustic case: For example, as a swing full of Joni Mitchell-West coast Song, or as a sad, Nik camp fire Drake weepers. There’s no question why, but to the Songs of Laura Marling and you will immediately access. Thematically, there’s heavier fabric. Who, for example, “our daughter” in the title of the piece? A figurative daughter, says Laura Marling, tells you about her life. To explain to themselves the world a better place. In many of the pieces, says Marling, she speaks therefore also of a younger Version of himself. She pleads with the imaginary daughter, to preserve, for example, your naivety.

The loss of naivety necessarily delay

“All the women – or should I say – all people go through a change of perspective in life when you get older. If you are young, you think that you are the center of his own movie, and the whole world revolves around you. Each of your experiences is incredibly interesting. And when you get older, you suddenly realize that your Every experience is actually crazy usually! And I think (the loss) of these young people naivety should be as long as possible delayed. If you lose it too early – this is one of the great tragedies in life. At least according to my experience, as a woman, that happens often.”

Okay, question of the critic: naivety, it was time to trade in, as a rule, in the life of a counter-gained wisdom, or? Laura Marling shakes his head: not quite True. And she comes to speak on her core theme: making music as a woman.

“I think you can be naive and wise. The two cannot be. The reason why there is not such an imbalance, why are there so many artists, is: men have had the privilege to always have these innocent space in which they could be creative. This is not a Bad thing! But it’s hard to be a woman and to have this space for where you may be innocent, and creative, because it is supplied from the outside, with elementary things. And this place is in my eyes a very fertile place to be creative.”

Love is a disease

A little bit of cynicism there is, then, also in the case of Laura Marling. In the piece “Only the strong” she sings: “love is a disease that can be cured.” She shrugs: “This romantic notion of love – that’s kind of nothing for me.”

As a woman in the male-dominated music business to make music – this is a recurring theme in Laura Marling. You studied Yes by the way, just to psycho-analysis. And since they are made in the context of an interesting observation. Especially the roots of creativity has explored Marling in more detail and came to the realization that you can remain as a songwriter is very often the same story hanging, and this, in principle, always told. This is not boring?

“No, not necessarily. Well, I’ve been trying somehow this impulse to resist. But one wants to follow his Herzensruf. At the end of this is a hole that can never be filled. A question that may never be answered. That’s why I always go back to the same things.”

“Song for our daughter” – this record shows a songwriter, the scans more successful your relationship to the world, and in this employment a lot of Clever, Sad and Funny finds. And to sink it without, in vain self-reflection. Musically, the Album of Laura Marling delivers it all, what can Folk: from the lush Pop-Folk of the 70s up to the Spartan guitar picking. You could say: a perfect plate. Great.