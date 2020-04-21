Justin Bieber about his desire to have children

In the ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ said the 26-Year-old a few months ago on the question of how many children he would like to have: “I think it is up to Hailey, because it’s your body.” This is not the first Time that the ‘Sorry’-voiced Hitmaker openly about his desire to have children. In February, he spoke in a familiar Q&A-round in London, how often Hailey and he are busy, love: “When I’m with my wife, then we make up… well, you can imagine what we do all day. It is pretty crazy. This is what we do. We love to watch movies, to chill, Netflix, and – but we definitely make more of a chill-out stuff.”

BANG Showbiz