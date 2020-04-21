Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner donate 100 meals

Did You know… Jonas Blue: Everything Random!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner donations to the staff of the Health services in Los Angeles 100 meals.

The Jonas Brothers musician and the former ‘Game of Thrones’actress, who is currently expecting the first child of the couple, want to support those who are fighting against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, the two Stars have decided to distribute 100 hot meals to the medical staff at the COVID 19-the Front. Joe and Sophie, to donate the food as a part of the ‘Fuelling ‘ the Fearless’campaign, which helps Restaurants that are buffeted by the crisis. On the Instagram Account of the campaign is A giant, is to read: “thank you to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner for the donation of 100 meals to the East LA Doctors Hospital. The hospital is in the heart of Downtown LA and has a lot of under-privileged patients with little resources and support. The staff work tirelessly for the community and those who forget to use. (…) A hot meal to show you that we’re all in this together.”

Not a few celebrities have used so far for the fight against Corona. Also, Kylie Jenner recently announced that she wants to with their skin care brand ‘Kylie’s Skin’ Hand-disinfectant manufacture, and hospital employees in California distribute.