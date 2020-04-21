“It was a functioning alcoholic” – Stars

The Megastar tells of the first time of his alcohol addiction. Kanye took the liquor to the Public function.

Kayne West (42) is open, in a new Interview with “GQ” unusual. He talks about a past time in which he consumed alcohol every day in order to be – in your own words – Clark Kent (Alias Superman). He had to press his genius, because the people were not up to his true potential.

The Addiction was so strong that he was at a award ceremony with a bottle of Hennessy showed up, but the Public still never as alcoholics seen had been. “Everyone knows the Moment with the Hennessy on the red carpet, but no one said: ‘Kanye West has a drinking problem.’ In the process, I took the bottle, to the award ceremony to go, and they endure.”

“I was a functioning alcoholic”

One day he was in his office and have been working on a Couture collection for Yeezy. In the fridge a bottle of vodka had been. “I wanted to make me a Daytime Drink. Then I looked at the bottle and said to myself: hell, today you get me!”

This thought was in his brain like a Tattoo, says of the Rapper. “I have nothing more to drink, since I realized that I’ve done the day-to-day. I tried to ignore it, never, but eventually realized that I was a functioning alcoholic.”

Kanye is proud of himself

“People have referred to me as crazy – but not as a functioning alcoholic, although I tipped in the morning, vodka in my orange juice.”

He had it removed from his Addiction, his targets were exceeded, and the “fictions,” says he, “which can be heard on my new Album”. “Jesus Is King” is released at the end of 2019.