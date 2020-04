Actress Alba Flores said goodbye in an emotional speech from their “house of money”colleagues. © Netflix

Fans of “house of money” had to be in the 4. Season of a figure to adopt. The Nairobi-actress has now expressed its view to your exit.

+++Caution, followed by Spoiler-for-4. Season of “house of money”+++

At the beginning of April 2020 4 appeared. Season of the Spanish Netflix series “House of money” .

. Fan favorite Nairobi died in the latest Season.

died in the latest Season. Actress Alba Flores commented on your series-exit.

The 4. Season of “house of money” for Fans a real roller-coaster ride of emotions. This was, in particular, with the fate of character Nairobi (Alba Flores) together, at the end of the 3. Season of a sniper was made. Their struggle for Survival kept the audience on their toes, because it looked better and then worse again for the fan favorite.

“House of money”: So Nairobi’s history ended in the 4. Season

At the beginning of the 4. Season had to make the Team as soon as possible about how they Nairobi save can. Briefly, the question to you in a hospital, but it would have been too dangerous. Ultimately, it has Tokyo (Ursula Corberó) but independently managed to remove the bullet from Nairobi’s lungs. For a Moment, the fan favorite was saved.

The happiness lasted not for long: Some time later, Nairobi fell into the hands of chief of security Gandia (José Manuel Poga)who killed the Bank robber in front of the eyes of your team members with a head shot. The scene triggered by the way of fierce criticism, as many of the audience, it is a illogic discovered*.

So dramatic, Alba Flores farewell to the “house of money”-Team

In The Netflix Movie “The house of money: The phenomenon” of shows a scene of Alba Flores’s last moments on the Set “House of money”. In tears, the actress when the Team is grateful for the great time and told how much you have experience as an actress and as a human being characterised. In spite of this emotional farewell Flores mentioned, however, that it is also a liberating feeling to have for the time being, not more in front of the camera.

In a YouTube Interview on the Channel The Cutaway the actress also reports that the producers of the series, you not in respect of the death of Nairobi, it had not been warning. You learned about it until she read the script and responded so shocked. Nevertheless, she seems not to be too disappointed: “Yes, I was definitely shocked, but the look of playful challenge that came with it, I found very exciting, because it is good for the series and it will have to happen to things in the series.”

Nairobi, 5 may. Season of “house of money” occur again?

Nairobi is not the first character who dies in the series. The Characters Berlin (Pedro Alonso), Moscow (Paco Tous) and Oslo (Roberto Garcia) not have survived, however, all three later seasons were again in Flashbacks. So it is quite possible that even Alba Flores for Flashback scenes to the Set of the planned 5. Season* is fetched.

Video: Trailer to 4. Season of “house of money”

