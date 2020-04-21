Fortnite Server is down – now What’s in the Update 12.41?

Today, on Tuesday, the 21. April, the Fortnite Server on all platforms (PC/Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, iOS, Android) down. In time, the new Update is playing 12.41 up. What’s in the new Patch?

What is happening today in Fortnite? The Update 12.41 will be playing today on all platforms up. Fortnite Status has announced the Patch on Twitter.

Update 11:10 PM: The Update 12.41 is now. Although there are no Patch Notes, Changes, and Leaks that we have compiled for you together.

The Update will bring new Content and further preparations for the “Travis Scott”concert on Friday, may 24. April’s meeting will start.

Before the player can embark on a discovery tour, but only the Fortnite Server.

Fortnite-Server shutdown – when and for how long?

Downtime-Start in the morning: The Downtime will start at 8:00 PM. At 7:30 p.m. you may be the last Time a new Lobby to join. After that, the Server are no longer accessible, and Fortnite will be down.

How long does maintenance take to work? On the basis of the experiences of the last weeks and months the Work should be completed around lunch time.

Players need to wait before you can discover new things on Fortnite-Map

Technical problems or other delays in the maintenance work, however, expand. Should this be the case, you can read it at this point.

When are the Patch Notes? Probably no Patch Notes for the Battle Royale mode from Epic Games to be released.

This should be the case, we will make the big Changes together and for all of you here on MeinMMO in the Form of the German Patch Notes for publish.

What new content the Update brings 12.41?

What will be New in the Battle Royale mode? Currently a Live is prepared for the concert by Travis Scott in Fortnite. According to Epic Games today on 21. April, with the Update, 12.41, new Astronomical-come Challenges, where you can rewards to unlock, such as:

A Banner

A Spray Motif

A Emote

The Astronomical-Cosmetics, which you can switch through tasks

For more information about “Travis Scott”concert, the Challenges and the rewards you see on the official site by Epic Games.

In addition, all players will receive a Fortnite Account as a gift, after the Update was leaked 12.41 up.

What is the Update for the mode “Save the world”? What’s new in the new Update, unfortunately, is not yet clear. But it could return an order number, and the Blockbuster-order number to replace.

In the case of the Blockbuster order number you could switch to the hero of Carbide-free

Respects after the Update to “The Agency” on the Fortnite Map, because you can affect the Story of Season 2, if you decide to Team Ghost or Shadow. Your election could bring Changes on the Map. In addition, to the North of the Sweaty Sands could have changed, to the crash island a lot for the concert.