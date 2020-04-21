Ed Westwick: he’s not Coming back as Chuck Bass on “Gossip Girl”? – Köln

That “Gossip Girl” gets a Reboot, is already longer. But now the rumor makes the round that the spectators should be favorite Chuck Bass part of the new Casts!

Since then, a Reboot of the successful series “Gossip Girl” it was confirmed, make the most of the Fans just one question. “The original play cast in the new series?” This hope could actually be reality, because Ed Westwick alias Chuck Bass has sparked the rumor that he will take up his role as the filthy-rich Chuck Bass in the Reboot again. No wonder that the Fans freak out literally! Last Saturday, the actor posted on his Instagram Account a picture that shows him with his former “Gossip Girl”colleagues, Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford and Taylor Momsen in front of a saloon. To this end, he wrote: “What a great time! I would look in the sedan is still good?” Fans reacted immediately, of course, and replied in the affirmative to the question. In July 2019, it was announced that a Reboot of “Gossip Girl” will be produced. The new series will include a total of 10 Episode.

“Gossip Girl”: So it will go in the Reboot

Eight years after the end of the original series, will be the “Gossip Girl” Reboot of a brand-new Upper East Sider group of Gossip Girls social Monitoring should be put under the microscope. The Show will also reveal the change in the social media and of life in New York City. The original Creator of the Show, Joshua Schwartz, Joshua Safran and Stephanie Savage are all returning to produce the Reboot. “It’s very much about how the world looks like now, where wealth and privilege come from and how to deal with it,” said Schwartz. That’s not all. Kristen Bell, who has spoken in the original series the voice of “Gossip Girl”, has already confirmed that you will need for the Restart will return! On the former question, whether one of the other Stars from the original “Gossip Girl”cast would appear in the new show, said the producer, yet none of them have signed, but all about a return of the Stars would look forward to. Savannah Smith, Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Jason Gotay, Johnathan Fernandez, Zion Moreno, Adam Chanler-Berat, Thomas Doherty, and Tavi Gevinson, will also play the main characters in the Reboot.