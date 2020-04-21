Drake Kylie Jenner from TikTok-the throne

The canadian Rapper Drake (33) is managed with a “Toosie Slide” is a real stroke of genius. Not only is the Track ended up with the catchy chorus as a new release at number one on the U.S. singles charts, even for TikTok, he makes for a downright Hype. This cost Kylie Jenner (22), and your “Rise and Shine”-Video by October 2019, now even the crown.

Because, as the US Portal “TMZ” reports that, Drake’s “Toosie Slide” is responsible for the fastest growing music trend on the video platform. Within only two days, there have been over a billion publications with the Hastag #ToosieSlide. Countless users are dancing, the simple step to follow the chorus of the song. Even Stars like Chance The Rapper (27) or Justin Bieber (26, “Sorry”) slideten already to Drake’s Hit by your living room. Because Jenner can no longer keep up with the musical Wake of their daughter, Stormi (2) easy to set up.