Dieter Bohlen: Homeschooling takes girlfriend Carina

During the self-isolation in the current pandemic it is in the home, Bohlen Walz, a distribution of tasks of a special kind.

Planks during the quarantine

Dieter Bohlen and his 30 years younger lady Carina have been together for a while, and brought in 2011 and 2013, the two common children. In Killing the family spends currently the Corona-quarantine, and has a division of labour of a special kind. According to the Pop-Titan it would have caught his companion, therefore, “the bad” the most, which care for not only the food, but also the complete home and this clean need. “We all help out. I cooked yesterday, without flax,” added Planks to the Spot on the News, and chatted, there was Spaghetti on the previous day.

On the subject of Homeschooling, the 66 has a-Year-old, however, and asked his Carina for help. The division of labor is regulated accordingly, so that the DSDS-jury to the subjects of music and sports would take care of. Everything else would fall into the remit of his companion. “I do sports with the children, and Carina math and English and Painting maybe a little bit. (…) Music I’m doing, of course. The right of subjects but a Professor Carina Walz.”

Manipulated Charts?!

Dieter could only celebrate a few weeks ago, the victory of the new Deutschland sucht den Superstar, the winner of Ramon Roselly. The singer was able to grab with a never-before-established audience in the crown of the voting, and his debut single to top the Charts place. “After a sensational victory with 80 percent of the tab – I think that we never had in American idol. Because I would have abgeknuddelt him,” said Bohlen.

But not quite as positive on the Charts he was voted always. Instead, the Pop Titan said at the beginning of February 2020, that everything is “calculated” and they would come up with “natural voices” far …

“Yes, this is today no more music in the Charts, this is all calculated. It is difficult in a market where 90 percent of the numbers in the Charts, only Autotune, to hear where there is hardly any natural voices. In a market where Mariah Carey in Hamburg, sings only in front of almost 4000 spectators and the tour by Céline Dion is no longer working well,” said the 66-Year-old in an Interview with the “Bild”newspaper, which quipped, then against various rappers. “Today, you hear in every hookah Bar sets like: ‘You don’t need to listen to this, let the run loop on time’. You can’t tell me that titles are streamed 1.6 million Times a day by people. All Charts are manipulated in the Moment. (…) We are constantly changing things and we’re seeing exactly what arrives at the audience and what is not. This of course is always to show the viewers what you like. In any case, the Castings arrive ever since the beginning-mega-dope.”

Well, if his protege Roselly and the Bohlen-produced Single “One night” was also by “Manipulation” at the top of the German Rankings?!

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9HdOqsDD5pQ(/embed)