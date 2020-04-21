Coronavirus in the USA: Ivanka Trump is in breach of measures – withdrawal required

ofDaniel Dillmann close

Ivanka Trump ignored the measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. This is punishable by law. Demands for consequences to be loud. The White house defended the daughter of Donald trump.

+++ At 16:55: The White house has the family trip Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in the midst of the Corona-Crisis defended. The two advisers to the U.S. government of Ivanka’s father Donald Trump were dangers with your children over a weekend in a Golf resort, the Trump Organization, and had thus violated the applicable travel restrictions in the district of Washington.

“The trip was not for business”, – quotes the British BBC the press office of the White house. Ivanka had “decided to spend a private vacation with the family.” The trip of about 270 miles away in New Jersey would not differ much from your way to and from work.

Ivanka Trump – breach of Corona-action triggers criticism

Update 17.04.2020, At 14:35: The trip Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner extends to the government crisis. The couple was during the Corona-Crisis in a Golf Club in the Trump Organization in New Jersey dangers, and had thus violated the travel restrictions for the containment of the pandemic.

Now demands, after which U.S. President Donald Trump his daughter and her husband should be dismissed. Both work as consultants in the White house.

In a Comment for the US news channel CNN Peter Bergen, a highly decorated Journalist writes, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner would not have failed with their behavior, not only against the guidelines of the Federal government, but also the instructions of Washington mayor Muriel Bowser ignored. According to these instructions, the residents of the district are prohibited all non-essential travel. A violation can draw a penalty of $ 5,000 or up to three months imprisonment.

“The hypocrisy of Kushner and trump’s behavior is stunning,” writes Bergen. It was dismissed at the time, “Prince Jared, and Princess Ivanka” to. That it comes but really this is unlikely. “Trump is so fired pretty much everyone within his orbit, but no members of his family.”

Corona-crisis, in Spite of: Ivanka Trump ignored travel restrictions

The first message

USA – What is true for all, not for long Ivanka Trump. Donald trump’s oldest and most beloved daughter in the middle of the Coronavirus-Crisis against measures to curb the pandemic failed. Together with her husband and three children Ivanka Trump was traveled last week to Washington from the direction of New Jersey.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner – family trip in the middle of the Corona-crisis

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, and their three children on a trip. (Archive image) © Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, and their three children on a trip. (Archive image) The goal of the family at the same time, the Public closed-end Golf resort, the Trump Organization, the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey was, according to a report in the New York Times. As the “New York Times“ from two different sources has learned, was Ivanka travel together with your family there, in spite of the Spread of the Coronavirus to celebrate in the USA the Jewish holiday of Passover. Kushner is an Orthodox Jew, and since the common wedding Ivanka converted to the Jewish Faith.

Thus, the family of the daughter of the US President has violated the guidelines, the since 1. April for Washington, D.C., shall apply. Therefore, a applies to all residents of the district “Stay-at-home order“ so a statement, not to leave their own four walls.

Coronavirus in the USA: restrictions to prevent spread

There are exceptions only for essential travel, and people who work in the system of the relevant Professions. The measures are intended to help the spread of theSars-CoV-2 Virus to contain the raging in the United States than in any other country in the world.

Many people of the Jewish faith, therefore, had to the Seder, a ceremonial meal in the family circle to the beginning of the Jewish Passover festival, and either cancel or just about video conferences, organize. Many, but not all. Two people of “the New York Times reported” by the travel plans of the President’s daughter. The press office of the White house, in the Ivanka – as well as her husband Jared as a Advisor to the US President works, did not comment on the activities of the Trumps.

Ivanka Trump: Appeals to the citizens of the US in the fight against the Coronavirus

Particularly piquant is the travel Ivanka’s is against the Background that the daughter of Donald Trumpthat has now appealed incites sine followers in the fight against the protection measures applied in the social media again and again to their countrymen, the rules for social Isolation to comply with the more Spread of the Coronavirus to stop. Recently, Ivanka had turned up with a Video on Twitter in the US-Americans: “who are happy enough to stay at home All, please do,” said Ivanka, inhabited with Jared, and the three children, a Villa in Kalorama, a luxurious neighborhood in Washington D.C.,.

From there, posted, Ivanka again and again calls to the US population and provided them with tips on how you can spend the time of social Isolation and travel restrictions. If you stick to this.

Daniel Dillmann

The Trumps on travel

