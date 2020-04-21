Corona-Home-concert with mega-stars collects donations, a $ 128-million – B. Z. Berlin

A Star-studded thank you to the helpers at the forefront of the Corona-crisis: the virtual concert, “One World: Together at Home” brought together artists such as Elton John, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga. From Hesse Milky Chance was there.

Taylor Swift sits with slightly jagged edges on the hair in front of a floral Wallpaper at the piano and sings “Soon You’ll Get Better”. Elton John uses in the garden in the keys and sings his Hit “I’m Still Standing”. Paul McCartney sings alone at home, “Lady Madonna”. It was an honor to celebrate the true heroes of the Corona-crisis, the health personnel all over the world, says the Ex-Beatle in an agitated voice.

The three Mega-Stars were among dozens of artists who wanted to say thank you in the night to Sunday with a virtual concert with the many helpers in the Corona of a pandemic. Lady Gaga, co-organizer of the two-hour Highlight Show “One World: Together at Home” made with the song of the classic “Smile” in the beginning. At least tonight, for a Moment, would you all like to Smile, said the singer.

Together with the aid of movement Global Citizen, Lady Gaga had tumbled in the shortest amount of time, an unprecedented all-star cast including Stevie Wonder, the Rolling Stones, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Sam Smith, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. No light shows and costumes, not a perfect Sound, or Makeup, but there were rare glimpses into the living room, the gardens and the house, wardrobe in the show sizes.

Charlie Watts ‘ drumming on into the Void

The Rolling Stones had been on the Friday as the last Line-Up-Highlight announced. The legendary Rocker Mick Jagger were to see a four split screen, each home for themselves. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” sang Jagger enthusiastic, Keith Richards and Ron Wood jammed on their instruments. Only drummer Charlie Watts drummed with mischievous Smile to the Empty, a drum Set, it was not in his living room use.

Previously had joined in a six-hour Livestream Marathon of dozens of musicians, athletes and other artists, including singer Adam Lambert, Annie Lennox, Jennifer Hudson and Rita Ora, from home, with performances added. That was also the big stage for the Hessian band Milky Chance and their Hit Song “Stolen Dance”. The native of Kassel, Philipp Dausch and Clemens Rehbein stood as the only German musicians on the program.

From the home Studio in Kassel, the Pop-Duo switched less than four minutes to the ranks of international Stars. Singer and guitarist Rehbein urged to the conclusion that to stay in the crisis, everyone is responsible, at home, the spread of the Virus to stop. Nervous about the gig, do you had Rehbein said in advance of the German press Agency. “Excited, perhaps, and vorfreudig, but not jittery. It’s cool for us to be here.“

Also, the German Model Heidi Klum was one of the opening act to the Stars, the Doctors and nurses for their use, thanks to the debates. They were the “true heroes” in the Corona-crisis, said Klum.

Laura Bush and Michelle Obama thanked helpers

The US star presenters Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert performed by the Highlight of the Show, which was broadcast by several US stations and in the network through channels such as Youtube and Twitter. To do this, switched to the two-hour Event also Doctors, scientists and politicians, in addition to the Stars.

The former First Ladies Laura Bush and Michelle Obama thanked the helpers in hospitals and shops. “The global family is strong and we will overcome this crisis together,” said Michelle Obama. UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, stated in a video message to his earlier call for a global ceasefire. The whole attention must be directed to a common enemy – the Virus.

The concert move-finale Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and Italian Tenor Andrea Bocelli, accompanied by the Chinese Star delivered-pianist Lang Lang with the Song “the Prayer”.

$127.9 million for COVID-19-relief.

With the Marathon action, especially the health staff at the Corona should be thanked-Front. Global Citizen was able to win claims to sponsors for millions in donations to the solidarity Fund of the world health organization WHO. The philanthropist and politician Michael Bloomberg announced via his Foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies support in the amount of eight million dollars.

After the end of the concert Lady Gaga and Global Citizen, announced that donations totaling almost $ 128 million for health personnel all over the world had been said.