Broadcast date moved – and Stars in other roles

It will also interest you

About 15 years ago, the television world of Rachel, Ross, Joey, Monica, Chandler and Phoebe in the “Friends” have to say goodbye to. So low, the hope was that it would ever come to a reunion of the six friends from New York, the greater will be the joy of Fans turned out on the news that a “Reunion” would end in planning. After the shooting, to take place in March, due to the current Coronavirus pandemic on ice were placed, had to be scheduled for may broadcasting moved. When the sequence is now shown, is still unclear.

Read more

In the meantime, a new, not insignificant Detail to the said TV Special is probably the most popular Sitcom of all time, has come to the fore. A recently published Statement from the American TV channel HBO to sequence, return of the original Cast of the series, but in the roles of their own characters. It is said: “to avoid any misunderstanding about the planned Special, we want to make it clear that it is a new Episode of the series. The actor will not appear as themselves, as their beloved characters“.

No Rachel & Ross millions-Gage

A “Friends”Reunion would have its price was to be expected. In this respect, not surprisingly, the news that the actor should have a Gage of at least $ 2.5 million for her re-involved in the series it was. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, however, these millions of amount, ultimately to play themselves, may well be surprised.