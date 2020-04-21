Angelina Jolie: Nasty revenge plan against Jennifer Aniston!

How mean! Angelina Jolie is doing everything to bring Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston apart again.

It could be so nice. Supposedly Hollywood’s former dream couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to approaching again. “Jen admitted to friends recently that they tried it once with Brad and that they are both heart and soul. Jen assured all, that Brad is a changed man. He had changed his life and the man who had all the years before, in love is now”, from chatted recently, an Insider to the American “OK!”. Were it not for brad’s nasty Ex, Angelina Jolie… Angelina Jolie wants revenge Angelina, the flirtation is a thorn in the eye. That’s why they tried everything to make the two life more difficult. “You is capable of anything when she’s angry,” warns a source told “OK!”. Supposedly she wants to apply for sole custody of the children – and even Jennifer in the stand that they will leave. “Angelina wants to hear what he told Jennifer about his marriage, about possible extramarital Affairs and whether he manipulated the children.” Angelina Jolie: a Dramatic revelation about their daughters!



Pulls Jennifer Aniston the break up?

But that’s not enough! To make Jennifer angry, made Angelina recently for spicy headlines about you and Brad. So her former Bodyguard, Mark reported Behar to “US Weekly”, how hot is it at the time, really on the Set of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” was. Angelina and Brad are not only making out at every opportunity, but the actress refused the Sex scenes even on underwear. “This news has Angelina deliberately spread, to remind Jennifer about how mean Brad has you at that time to betray” is an Insider for sure.

Whether angelina’s nasty plan for revenge that Jennifer and Brad brings apart again? One can only hope that Jen is on top of things…

