“Total Recall” missed?: The game film from Len Wiseman as a repeat

The movie “Total Recall” delivery on 17.4.2020 on TV. They didn’t make it to 20:15 PM Pro7 turn on to view the movie from Len Wiseman? Take a look at the ProSieben media library. The library you will find here. Also, in the TV Total Recall is repeatedly “” again in the case of Pro7: On 18.4.2020 to 22:35 At.

“Total Recall” on TV: that’s the point

Bombastic Remake of the Schwarzenegger-Hits from 1990, directed by “Underworld”creators. – The earth in the year 2084: factory worker Quaid (Colin Farrell) is a synthetic experiences of a life as a spy implanted. With evil consequences: For now, he is on the hit list of the police and even his wife (Kate Beckinsale) wants him suddenly to the leather. His artificial memories in the end are true? The murderous hunt for his identity leads Quaid to the rebel Melina (Jessica Biel) and her resistance cell fighting against the brutal government. (Source: Pro7, transmitted through the SPARK program magazines)

“Total Recall”: All of the actors at a glance

Repeat on the: 18.4.2020 (at 22:35)

In the case of: Pro7

Of: Len Wiseman

With: Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale, Jessica Biel, Bryan Cranston, Bokeem Woodbine, Bill Nighy, John Cho, Will Sense Yun Lee, Ethan Hawke, Simon, Milton Barnes, James McGowan, Natalie Lisinska, Michael Therriault, Stephen MacDonald, Mishael Morgan, Linlyn Lue, Dylan Smith, Andrew Moodie, Kaitlyn Leeb, Leo Guiyab, Nykeem Provo, Steve Byers, Danny Waugh, Geoffrey Pounsett, Jesse Bond, Warren Belle, Vincent Rother, Matthew Nice, Brooks Darnell, Brett Donahue, James Downing, Lisa Chandler, Miranda Jade, Shereen Airth, Philip Moran, Clive Ashborn, Emily Chang, Bill Coulter, Merella Fernandez and Alicia-Kay Markson

Script: Kurt Wimmer, Mark Bomback, Ronald Shusett, Dan O’bannon and Jon Povill

Camera: Paul Cameron

Music Harry Gregson-Williams

Genre: Adventure, Action, Mystery + Horror, Science Fiction and Thriller

Year of production: 2012

FSK: From the age of 12 released

In HD: Yes

+++ Editorial note: This Text was created by ROJ, our Text-the robot, on the Basis of data. +++

roj/news.de