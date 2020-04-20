These Jeans from Rag & Bone is perfect for women over 50

At least a pair of Jeans belongs in every well-equipped wardrobe. However, the search for the perfect model is sometimes not so easy. Thanks to Jennifer Aniston, we can save us the long search now, because she’s wearing a flattering model of Denim in every woman of 50 and a super figure.

A piece of clothing that really suits any occasion, is the Jeans. Therefore, this classic is presented in a wide variety of shapes, cuts, colors, and sizes. So there is for every figure, the perfect model, but until one has found this, may be partially rich in years. The perfect pair of Jeans is not supposed to be comfortable, your fit should put all our assets in the scene how, for example, a circular Po conjure and visually lengthen the legs. Even if you are in the 50s already something Shopping experience and exactly know what is a, the search of the pants made of Denim as before. Especially since we now have much higher expectations than in our 20s, and one or the other age is a problem zone-related want to conceal. Who attacks seemingly always at the right Jeans, Jennifer Aniston. A model of the 51-Year-old like us, however, especially in the eye, as it the perfect cut and Silhouette in a flattering light moves.👖

Jennifer Aniston is wearing the perfect pair of Jeans by Rag & Bone

The actress is a Fan of Jeans, now should be no secret anymore. On many street style photographs, one sees the “Friends”icon in cool Denim Outfits. Sure is: Jennifer Aniston has experience in the Jeans purchase, and from this we want to cut us a slice. In an Interview with colleague Sandra Bullock, the style icon has revealed, once again, that you especially the Jeans of the New York label Rag & Bone, which forms for its perfect fit and the high wearing comfort is known, loves. The flattering model, which we are particularly fond of the said fire originated. The black High Rise Skinny Jeans fits just perfect, the Silhouette and the small Problemzönchen at the bottom of the belly, or the hips will be masked by such a cut is optimal. The snug fit stretches at the same time the legs and with regard to the choice of color, proves Jennifer Aniston is also a safe hands. Black is an absolute figure-flatterer.

In addition, we make in the model in every Situation – whether it’s a coffee drink with a friend, an important Meeting in the office or a romantic Dinner with the loved one – a great figure. Jennifer Aniston combined these classics, for example, to a black Basic Shirt, a classic Blazer in the same hue and Ankle Boots in the color. Golden Highlights to your belt, bag and sunglasses complete the Outfit finally. Since the entire Look is black, is diminished the character even more visually and stretched. For the summer we can put the pants with airy blouses and filigree sandals in the scene. Thanks to its simple cut and the subtle sound it is a perfect combination of partners and it has proven itself, especially on stressful daysif not much time is left to Wear.

Who still wonders, where and at what price he nachshoppen the Jeans of Jennifer Aniston can: At ABOUT YOU there is the model “Nina HR Skinny” Rag & Bone shop for about 209 Euro. The part is while not quite inexpensive, but this is a worthwhile investment, guaranteed. Who these Jeans should, however, be too expensive, we have linked to below more cost-effective Alternatives to Nachshoppen.

