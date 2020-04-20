“The Corona-crisis hits especially the African-American Community”

During the “One World: Together at Home”-benefit concert, the singer used her appearance to spread an important message.

In the night of Sunday, Stars such as have Lady Gaga, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney and the Rolling Stones with a virtual Mega-concert for donations to non-profit organizations, and the many assistants in the Corona pandemic, thanks. Previously, numerous music had Beyoncé on the inside, athletes and artists via live stream switched on – including.

For you selected

“Those who are in the food industry, as a deliverer of the interior, post office messengers and sanitary employees work, so that we can be in our homes safe, we thank you for your selfless services,” says the singer. Her performance, Beyonce took advantage of for a more important message. “Black Americans belong disproportionately to this essential part of the workforce that do not have the luxury to work from home. The African-American Community is difficult from this Crisis affected,” said Beyoncé. The Virus would kill with alarming high speed black people, she added.





She led a recent statistics out of your home town Houston, Texas. “A recently published report shows that 57 percent of the cases, the deceased to COVID-19, were African-Americans,” said the singer. In Houston live about 2.3 million people – the African-American population is estimated to be 22 percent,”Dazed Digital“reported. Then Beyoncé appealed to the Viewers to protect themselves. “We are a family and we need each other,” says the singer.