Even Sheldon (Jim Parsons) of “The Big Bang Theory” is not always correct. © picture alliance/Paul Buck/EPA/dpa

Undoubtedly Sheldon Cooper is regarded as probably the smartest of “The Big Bang Theory”character. However, a question he answered wrong. You have to know the correct solution?

In “The Big Bang Theory” the four protagonists talk always about complex scientific topics from the fields of physics, mathematics and technology.

the four protagonists talk always about complex scientific topics from the fields of physics, mathematics and technology. Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) is regarded as probably the smartest Academic in the circle of friends.

is regarded as probably the smartest Academic in the circle of friends. Fans noticed, however, that Sheldon answered a scientific question in a row incorrectly.

A large part of “The Big Bang Theory”Fans will have to admit to understanding a word of what the four friends Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Howard (Simon Helberg), Raj (Kunal Nayyar) and Sheldon in each episode speak. Since the four friends have to deal personally and professionally with the subjects of physics, mathematics, and technology, turns your life to the expert knowledge of the mentioned areas. To understand nothing of all this, however, is not a bad thing, because that’s part of the joke of the Sitcom.

“The Big Bang Theory”: Sheldon and Howard deliver a knowledge duel

Who knows, but something, probably in the second episode of 8. Season a small error discovered. In the Episode Sheldon answered a scientific question incorrectly – what is particularly embarrassing, since he actually wants to prove to be just as smart as Howard.

This is the second episode of 8. Season of “The Big Bang Theory”*: Sheldon needs to pass as a Professor in a course, for no one except Howard enrolls. The two begin to argue however, as Sheldon and his physics-teaching with intention-to-heavy for his pupils designed. To burst at a later time Howard finally, the collar. He wants to prove to his friend that he knows engineering better than Sheldon and makes him complicated questions on the topic.

“The Big Bang Theory”: Sheldon answered this scientific question is actually wrong

The first of Howard’s questions is in the Original English, as follows: What is the strength of a material describes? Sheldon is the answer “Young’s Modulus”what Howard finally confirmed as a correct statement. The solution is according to some YouTube commentators, however, be wrong – even a simple Google confirms-search.

You know the correct answer? Here is the resolution: The Young’s modulus describes the Elasticity of a material. In the German synchronization of the error has been fixed, by the way. Howard presents here, namely the question: “What describes the relationship between stress and strain of a solid object?” So the answer is “Young’s modulus” would be correct.

