Taylor Swift cancels all concerts until the end of the year

Taylor Swift has sad news for her Fans. Because, as the singer announced in a statement on Twitter, have to you cancel your concerts for the year 2020 due to the current Corona pandemic.

According to own statements you would like to move the majority of their appearances, however, in the year 2021.

Taylor Swift: All concerts 2020 cancelled

Taylor Swift Fans must be very strong. Because, as the singer now Twitter announced that it has decided all the upcoming concerts to cancel this year due to he current Corona pandemic. “I’m so sad that I won’t be this year will be able to see you in concert, but I know that it is the right decision,” begins the 30-Year-old your Tweet. It is also important for everyone to take the quarantine in the first place and no risk. Please, please, please stay healthy and in security,” urges the singer to their Fans. According to the Statement be rescheduled the planned concerts in the USA and in Brazil in the year 2021. The replacement dates are still to be this year, and announced set. If the rest of the music performances will be moved, it is not apparent from the opinion.

I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, Please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us. pic.twitter.com/qeiMk2Tgon — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 17, 2020

Justin Bieber postpones North America Tour due to Coronavirus

In addition to Taylor Swift, numerous other artists had to cancel their concerts because of the Corona-crisis. So about Justin Bieber announced a few weeks ago, to postpone his planned North American Tour. The singer showed in his Statement on Instagram, deeply shocked by the cancellation. Because he was glad already on it and in the past weeks and months working hard for this Tour worked. The Tour, with a total of 45 concerts in the USA and Canada should have been in the middle of may take place. Due to the current situation this has been postponed now, however, for an indefinite period of time.