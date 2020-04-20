Suicide Squad-maker gives error

Suicide Squad Director David Ayer has taken to Twitter to a Fan discussion on Margot Robbie’s character Harley Quinn. Not all Fans were with the representation of the character in the DC Film from Warner satisfied. Especially in the context of her Solo film Birds of Prey: The Emancipation of Harley Quinn, the introduction of the Anti-hero in the DC universe in a new light.

Because of Harley Quinn-view: Fans of Suicide to criticize Squad

Margot Robbiit Representation of the Harley Quinn belonged to Appear in the film is actually one of the few highlights, which was praised by Fans and critics alike. At Robbie’s performance, there is to three and a half years later, nothing.

In total sexualisier ends of the framing the figure, however. Already in the Trailer this scene is, for example, would it create today hardly still in a DC Blockbuster.

The problematic the Harley Quinn scenes in Suicide Squad

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ASg8ab9vluQ(/embed)

An example of the through-and-through male, sexualisier look at Harley this is here:

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfmW1g-ukQo(/embed)

But, of course, only two from the context torn excerpts from a nearly two-hour-long Film. The problems go deeper and are more complicated than bare skinas the following discussion shows.

The criticism of the Harley Quinn appearance in Suicide Squad

It all started with this Tweet, which compares the staging of the character in Suicide Squad with the Birds of Prey and, in turn, part of a conversation is.

Harley what are sexualized in the entire Suicide Squad movie and in Birds Of Prey she was a real character, not a eyecandy — Samu de Badalona (@graceshade5) April 10, 2020

Harley was sexualized in the whole of the Suicide Squad movie, and in Birds of Prey she was a real character, no Eyecandy.

Of a Film of a woman staged, Cathy Yan, the other of a man, David Ayer.

Ayer, quoted the Tweet and attempted an explanation.

Sadly her story arc is what eviscerated. It was here movie in so many ways. Look, I tried. I rendered Harley comic book accurate. Everything is political now. Everything. I just want to entertain. I do better want. https://t.co/8s4fewsBRH — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) April 11, 2020

Unfortunately, her story was gutted. Her Film was, on so many. (…) I’ve tried it. I have framed true to the Comic. Now everything is political. Everything. I just want to entertain. I’ll try to do better.

With this experiment, the user of The Notorious LHB was

not satisfied with this. And this is the most important word is post in this discussion between film fans and filmmakers:

A female character in an abusive relationship is already political, my dude. The way your camera looked at her with what political. The way you used me political. You treated her as an object and she still rose above it. That was political too. https://t.co/iW0fB1kZMZ — The Notorious LHB (@lhbizness) April 20, 2020

A female character in an abusive relationship has always been politically, buddy. The way your camera has looked at it, was political. You treated her like an object and she has raised yet. This was also politically.

With this Text, the user challenges the Ayer to further Reflection on the issue and a new reaction.

Retweeting because this is very thoughtfully written. Thank you for this. I am growing and learning in a changing world. https://t.co/JUAy8H8RZw — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) April 20, 2020

I retweete, because it is written very carefully. Thank you for that. I grow and learn in a changing world.

New opportunity in The Suicide Squad: Harley Quinn is

In The Suicide Squad, James Gunn has the Chance to make it better than Ayer. Gunn turns the DC Film half Reboot, half sequel to, among other things, with Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. The new Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey you can stream now.

Streaming tips for good mood and diversion

In the feel-Good Episode of our movie pilot Podcasts stream flurry – also in the case of Spotify – we give the mass tips to distraction-in the case of Netflix, Disney+, Amazon & co.:

Andrea, Esther and Jenny talk about what movies and TV shows on Netflix, Disney+ & co., in this stirring time to take leave. Whether it’s Comedy or cartoon, Fantasy or Horror, here is the perfect distraction for everyone.

Which Harley Quinn appearance do you like better?