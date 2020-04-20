New streaming service tried – Worth a Quibi subscription?

The latest streaming service is focused entirely on the Smartphone. We have tried it.

There are, in addition to Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, and so on, there is a need for another video streaming service? The investors of Quibi believe Yes and put almost 2 billion dollars in the American service. A week ago he went to the Start.

Already 1.7 million Times the Quibi App had been downloaded since then, informed the head of the company, CNBC. For comparison: Disney+ reported last week to have over 50 million subscribers. Netflix has around 170 million subscribers.

What distinguishes Quibi from the competition is the consistent focus on the Smartphone. The numerous in-house productions can be viewed both in portrait as in landscape format. The individual episodes are between 5 and 10 minutes long, and are good for a snack.

Therefore also the Name comes. Quibi is for Quick Bites (quick Bite).

Also in Switzerland

Since it is in the series, documentaries, cooking shows and self-help programmes, in-house productions can Quibi offer this already in Switzerland without German dubbing or subtitles. The first 90 days of usage is free. After that, it costs 8 Swiss francs per month.

Try to get to the App, surprised First how quick and elegant you can use. It’s Fun to swipe through the range. If you look at a Video, you can rotate the phone in the middle of it, and the movie moves without any lag from portrait to landscape or Vice versa.

Just the format change works so well, that you tried to disbelieve again and again, to catch the filmmakers in the case of a mishap. But so far, nothing.

If one of the programmes that are offered like, is of course a matter of taste. Unlike Disney Quibi has prominent headliners like Mickey, “Star Wars” or Marvel super heroes.

Nevertheless, Quibis can List with the participating Stars from the world of film let see. The billions have prominent names such as Steven Spielberg, Reese Witherspoon, or Wants to attracts Smith’s face. Many of these programs and series are in work. Well, about the Comedy “Flipped”, with the two extroverts house Renova gates in Trouble with a drug cartel to get like but now.

In addition to entertainment programs, there are at Quibi, news formats, including the BBC.

Not on the TV

Ironically, Quibis best Argument against the competition is to Start, not a big help. Because of the Corona-crisis, commuters are hardly on the road. Just on the train, Bus or Tram the short episodes would be ideal.

Currently, the Quibi App is missing the ability to transfer the series to a TV. The function should now be submitted as quickly as possible, promises the head of the company.

Conclusion: Since the App is in the next 90 days for free, you can make use of without any risk a picture of your own. Is The Quibi-App is technically impressive, and the Trick with portrait and landscape more than a finger exercise. Whether a the very American content, it’s a matter of taste. In the longer term, the decisive factor is the future of content but. The decide, whether, after the free period the subscription will be completed. Without Aboeinnahmen nothing in Quibi. Even a billion budget is eventually used up.