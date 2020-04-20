New picture of “Dune”: it has the suits of Zendaya & co. to – cinema News

Vanity Fair has provided us already been busy with images of perhaps the biggest blockbuster of the year 2020, and thus the anticipation of Denis Villeneuves “Dune” further fueled. Now another photo has emerged.

Warner Bros.

All eyes are currently on Denis Villeneuves new project “Dune”. This is not, of course, the fact that in Hollywood due to the Corona-pandemic is just a lot going on, but it is also quite clear to the goose-dam the first images of the film adaptations of literature ends. The impressive Cast is pie-definitely the cherry on the cream.

Timothée Chalamet (“Little Women”) as a Royal, Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson (“the Doctor Sleeps awakening”) as his mother, Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac (“Star Wars 9”) as Duke Leto, Paul’s father and many other Stars – we know now how this actor in “Dune” will look like and can imagine this will be the halfway, what will make Villeneuve out of the cult novel.

Vanity Fair has published many more film photos. Including the first images of the “Spider-Man: Far From Home”-Star Zendaya as Chani – a figure that is especially for Paul, is important. On a new photo, which the actress posted via Instagram, we can take the figure that’s now even more under the magnifying glass.

Chani is the daughter of the Ecologist Liet Kynes (played by Sharon Duncan-Brewster), and belongs to the Fremen, the inhabitants of the planet Arrakis – so Dune. Due to the dryness of their native Fremen of Childhood, to be educated to waste any water. Therefore, the suit, the actress Zendaya is wearing on her new photo plays an important role.

About Zendayas Chani’s costume so special

At first glance, Zendayas costume looks on the new photo is not particularly spectacular. And yet the suit she is wearing is very special and tells a lot about their role. The grey armor reduces your water loss of three percent. All the other fluids that you lose, be prepared from the suit again, and drinking water. In order for it to survive, the Fremen in the desert.

The piercing Blue of Chanis eyes, you can see on the photo very well, by the way is a result of the use of Spice. In the case of Spice, it is a mind-expanding drug, the the sand worms, which is produced to Dune life.

In “Dune” Chani for Paul by the way, the Love Interest, and her blue eyes haunt him in his Dreams.

When is “Dune” in the cinemas?

Denis Villeneuves “Dune” is to the 17. December 2020 will arrive in theaters. Up to now there is no news that the Film is due to the Corona pandemic is to be moved.

However, it will not remain in a “Dune”movie! Because of the cycle of novels of writer Frank Herbert is so vast, is Villeneuve make two parts out of the story. Part two, however, still has no start date.

