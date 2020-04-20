Market leader shows him the middle finger

Not only in Germany, many supermarket shelves are empty, even in the world hamster purchases are a Problem. In Australia, a customer of the supermarket chain, “Drake tried” now, 4800 rolls of toilet paper and 150 bottles of hand sanitizers to exchange, because he could not sell the products on the Internet.

The market Manager, John-Paul Drake have made the customer subsequently made it clear what he thinks of his behavior and showed him the middle finger. The told Drake even in a Youtube Videoin which he also comments on shopping behavior during the current corona crisis in Australia.

According to Drake, the customer was trying to sell the products on Ebay, but was prevented from doing so by the platform in mind. “I told him, that he is the kind of Person, the problems throughout the country caused,” said Drake. “If everyone would only buy what you will consume immediately, everything would be all right.” Instead, the market would have sold toilet paper for eight months within a period of four weeks.

Drake asks, therefore, to understand the current purchase limit of a maximum of one package of toilet paper per household: “We’re all in the same boat.”

