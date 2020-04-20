Lady Gaga invites on Saturday to a gigantic Corona Festival

American musician Lady Gaga drums great colleagues to the Internet-together appearance. You can call in order to support the solidarity Fund of the world health organization WHO.

German musicians in the Corona-benefit concert: The Hessian pop band Milky Chance (“Stolen Dance”) occurs in the case of the international Internet Event for the helpers in times of crisis. Under the Motto “One World: Together at home” going to the event on Saturday night (19. April) to see live from 2.00 PM in the network, said Universal Music in Berlin.

Live stream on the net

In a Livestream via Youtube and Twitter, the musician, Lady Gaga artists from around the world bring together. In this case, should be called upon to support the solidarity Fund of the world health organization WHO.

According to the Universal Milky are a Chance to the two musicians Philipp Dausch and Clemens Rehbein from Kassel, Germany as the only German artist.

These Stars occur

Among other Stars such as Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Finneas, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, long Long, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder to occur. The Transmission is moderated by the US-TV-icons, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

The concert consists of two Parts: On Saturday (18. April, 20.00 to 02.00), it is as a multi-hour digital Livestream in social media and to see on many Streaming providers, on the night of Sunday as a global TV Show on the net and in the case of television channels like NBC and CBS.

ViacomCBS is the official media partner and the concert in the German-speaking Free-TV-Premiere am 19. April at 19:15 on MTV, and at 23:00 on Comedy Central show. (AP/KT)