Johnny Depp is finally on Instagram: After 15 minutes, he had 200 000 Followers! People

He does it like Jennifer Aniston …

Instagram there are already a couple of years. Some of the Star but it is only now that the taste of the Social Media platform. “Better late than never”, thought now none other than American actor Johnny Depp.

The 56-Year-old started on Thursday afternoon on his Instagram career. Be the first snapshot: a striking tattooed Johnny pulled up his shirt sleeves, in the midst of a very rustic space. To remove the Post, this is a film shoot. What exactly is behind it, but there is still a mystery.

“Hello, everyone,” writes dick. “I’m doing something for you. Give me a Minute.“

Remarkable: After just 15 minutes of “pirates of the Caribbean”Star is already almost 200 000 Followers on his neck had. He wants to Jennifer Aniston beat ?The “Friends”icon is since last October on the platform and reached in just five hours and 16 minutes one Million subscribers – a world record!