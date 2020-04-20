Johnny Depp is finally on Instagram: After 15 minutes, he had 200 000 Followers! People

He does it like Jennifer Aniston …
Instagram there are already a couple of years. Some of the Star but it is only now that the taste of the Social Media platform. “Better late than never”, thought now none other than American actor Johnny Depp.
The 56-Year-old started on Thursday afternoon on his Instagram career. Be the first snapshot: a striking tattooed Johnny pulled up his shirt sleeves, in the midst of a very rustic space. To remove the Post, this is a film shoot. What exactly is behind it, but there is still a mystery.
Remarkable: After just 15 minutes of “pirates of the Caribbean”Star is already almost 200 000 Followers on his neck had. He wants to Jennifer Aniston beat ?The “Friends”icon is since last October on the platform and reached in just five hours and 16 minutes one Million subscribers – a world record!
“data-zoom-src=”https://bilder.bild.de/fotos/johnny-depp-liefert-sich-aktuell-einen-heftigen-rosenkrieg-mit-seiner-ex-frau-amber-heard-201287583-70092964/Bild/1.bild.jpg”/> Johnny Depp is currently a violent war of the roses with his Ex-wife Amber HeardPhoto: Joel Ryan / AP Photo / dpa
Modest, by contrast, the number of persons, to which Depp himself follows.
Currently there are only 29, including music greats such as Bob Dylan, Steven Tyler and Paul McCartney – and of course, his favorite Director Tim Burton (both shot together in eight films).
The most exciting subscription: Depp alongside his daughter, Lilly-Rose (20) and even his Ex Vanessa Paradis (47). Both were from 1998 to 2012.
It’s no surprise that Amber Heard (33) – the Hollywood star, has delivered a brutal mud battle in the courts, is missing, of course.
After day 1 Depp now has 1.7 million Followers – amazing!