“I don’t care that Roger Federer injured”

He ate already in bear poop and brought Roger Federer to his limits to: Survival expert Bear Grylls knows the Wilderness like no other. In this Interview, he reveals what it takes to Outdoor activities.

Bear Grylls, the Switzerland seem to be Outdoor activities in the last few years, to a mass phenomenon. In the UK, too?

Yes, and we have some incredible adventure regions. The Snowdonia National Park the heart of the mountains of the UK is that It robs me of the breath, and if I’m flying with my paramotor over the rocky summit, or with my family, go on a hike. A real gem, just a stone’s throw from the sea. At all Wales magic is, you can find here everything what you only want: mountains, forests, cliffs and gorges to the coast, waterfalls and deep. We will spend here the most time of the year, and also as a soldier in the 21 Special Air Service Regiment, I was often here. The mountain Pen y Fan has carved me during this time to the heart – in Good times and in Bad.

How and where is Bear Grylls at all?

To The Person: Bear Grylls Image: Getty Images Bear Grylls is actually Edward Michael Grylls is one of the most famous Survival experts in the world. The Briton is best known for TV shows like “Exposed in the Wilderness” and “Bear Grylls: Stars at the Limit”, and has written over twenty books. Prior to his television career three years served Grylls as a soldier of the special unit SAS 21 of the British army.

My wife and I share our time between our old Segelkahn on the river Thames in London and our home on an island off the coast of North Wales. The island is a very special place for us – secluded, away from the madness and a kind of family retreat during the summer months. We have three boys between ten and sixteen, and they all love the mountains and the sea. Our Winter, we like to spend in Switzerland, our Youngest goes there, in the mountains to school. Our family has grown up with skiing and Paragliding gross, I love it.

For their show “Bear Grylls: Stars at the Limit” you have accompanied various celebrities in the Wild. Who has impressed you the most?

Each of the episodes of the latest season was special for me, but Cara Delevingne has really surprised me. She is a fighter by nature, and brought this attitude with them into the Wilderness. Your positive attitude and determination have helped her more, and to hear your personal story, was strong. You had to overcome while growing up huge barriers and proves to us that perseverance comes from within and that you can accept with courage all difficulties and always go forward.

How was the shoot with Roger Federer?

I’m a big tennis fan, so it was special, as I took Roger Federer. I have extremely’t looking good, he’s hurt! It is striking how positive and insistent Roger tackles everything and he is always ready to face difficulties. Many are not taking any risks anymore, once they become successful, and avoid it, to be vulnerable, but Roger is such a Champion attitude that he receives continue to be calculated risks, and his “never Give up”-Spirit more refined. It was very cold on our Trip, he nearly lost the feeling in his hands. I knew this was my Chance to get the Mini table tennis Set from my backpack – he has beaten me but still.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DgBqaSsjB0s(/embed) Bear Grylls in the ping-pong duel with Roger Federer. Source: Youtube

What tips can you give to strengthen the will?

First, you must purchase a Survivor mentality. Never give up. Tenacity, a dogged determination to keep going even against all odds. This setting is on adventure trips is crucial for the Survive and, in the end, it depends even more than on Knowledge or skills. Resilience is a muscle that gets stronger the more you need him. This fire is in each of us – and it can change everything. Combine that with ingenuity and courage in the decisive moments – and you have the formula for success for the Wilderness and the life.

What is your favourite area for a trip in the Wilderness?

The perfect Spot is always our little island hideaway in North Wales – here I really feel most at home. We have no electricity or water connection and is entirely self-sufficient, and it is always quite an adventure, to come back and forth, especially in the dark or in bad weather. But the island life is part of our family since the boys were small. We are all here to be happier than any where else in the world. Adventure, solitude, and family: three great things.

What has impressed Grylls to Federer? “How positively and persistently Roger all the tackles.” Image: Getty Images

You are an Ambassador for the Swiss Outdoor watch brand, Luminox. How closely were you involved in the development of the “Bear Grylls Survival”watches?

I wear Luminox watches ever since I can remember. It was the watch that I trusted in the military and also the Navy Seals use them for more than two decades. Therefore, the step to own Bear-Grylls-watch felt logical. I need something Reliable that will survive with me, storms and blows. And I love that the watches are constructed in such a way that you can plug in. You are full of innovations. It was great, with the Luminox Team to work together – they are enthusiasts of a variety of innovations to try out and our Team tested the watch in the nature, and destroyed parts of it. A bit of Fun.

You have already eaten all sorts of animals. What tasted the worst?

There is a long list of frozen Yak-eyes apples in Siberia about bear poop in Transylvania, intestinal fluids from a camel in the Sahara, rat-brain, in the South American jungle and my own urine from a snake skin goods in Mexico – all low points. But it has never said it was someone that Survival taste good or would be easy.

Bear Grylls has answered the questions in writing.

